Prime Day is over—but these are the best deals you can still get

You don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get a good deal.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 10, 2024 6:10 AM EDT

Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days) has ended, but that doesn’t mean every deal has gone. Some companies have extended the discounts on their gear a little longer, and many of them no longer require you to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of them. Some are still Prime subscriber exclusive, though, and if that’s the case you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here if you don’t have one. There’s no telling how long any of these discounts are going to last since they’re no longer tied to an official sale, so act fast.

Google Nest Thermostat, $84.99 (Was $129.99)

Google’s Nest Thermostat is a particularly good Prime Day deal because it can actually help pay for itself over time. The Wi-Fi-enabled thermostat can learn your habits and schedule over time, and activate your HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system more efficiently and less frequently. Running these power-hungry appliances can help lower your utility bill over time. The Nest Thermostat’s best feature is its easy to understand user interface. Touch-sensitive strips on the sides allow you to raise and lower your home’s temperature with a swipe, while its clear face displays your current and set temperatures. You can also control the smart thermostat using an app on your iOS or Android device, or using the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart home assistants.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer $159 (was $239)

This is a great place for beginners to start. It prints relatively quickly at up to 250mm/s and boasts a build volume up to 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8 inches. It’s simple to assemble and easy to calibrate, which means less time between taking it out of the box and making your first print. Even if you’re not a beginner, this is a great cheap printer to keep around for when your main rig is busy for days at a time.

FLEXISPOT EN2 Electric Standing Desk 40 x 24” Small Desk $199 (was $249)

This isn’t just an add-on for your normal desk. The entire 40″ x 24″ surface of this desk moves with help from a motor. A six-button digital controller allows you to manually adjust the height or choose one of four programmable memory settings. It can move between 28.1″ on the short side all the way up to 45.7″ on its tallest setting. It moves quickly, holds tons of weight, is easy to clean, and generally helps me stand up while writing Prime Day deal posts. A built-in bank of three AC outlets and a pair of USB-A (USB-C would be nice, but alas), allow you to keep cable management nice and tidy. My cable management is currently a mess, which is why you get a stock photo instead of a picture of my actual desk.

Even more of best Prime Day deals you can still get

