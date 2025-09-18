The DJI Osmo smartphone camera stabilizer is just $58 during this early Amazon Prime Day deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Nobody wants to watch shaky video. Whether it’s a simple travel video for your personal IG story or you’re trying to become a full-on YouTube sensation, you need smooth footage from your camera. Right now, you can grab the DJI Osmo Mobile SE smartphone camera stabilizer for just $58. This deal is part of the early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales, so it won’t last very long. Some other DJI products are also on sale, so keep scrolling for the highlights.

Few camera accessories match the pure value-to-quality-improvement ratio you get out of this gimbal for $58. Snap your phone into the mount and, after a short calibration period, the Osmo Mobile holds your phone impressively still as you move around. This is the secret to super-smooth video you see from high-end creators. You can tweak how it works to match your exact style and setup.

Since this model is aimed at smartphone users, it’s extremely easy to operate and doesn’t require extensive technical knowledge to set up. The chunky molded handle is extremely comfortable, and built-in tutorials help you get the most out of the whole rig.

Once you’re done shooting, the DJI app can even help you edit videos together with some help from its advanced algorithms. Sure, that video you made of your trip to Branson may still be boring, but it sure will look good. It offers similar tech to the much more advanced RS4 gimbal for a fraction of the price.