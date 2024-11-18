Now is the best time to get a free Amazon Prime trial for holiday shopping

Get your gifts as quickly as the day after you place an order and without paying a dime.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 9 Hours Ago

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, which means you’re probably shopping for holiday gifts for others (and yourself!). Amazon is offering a free, 30-day trial to Amazon Prime, and now is the right time to take advantage of it. Amazon Prime offers free two-day, one-day, and same-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items, which is particularly helpful this time of year. Best of all there’s no minimum spending requirement to get free shipping, nor is there a limit to how many orders you can place, or the size of any order. There are no weight maximums for free shipping either, which is particularly helpful when shopping for a massive TV or other luxe item.

An Amazon Prime subscription is helpful during Black Friday and Cyber Monday—a handful of deals are guaranteed to be available only to Prime members—but the 30-day trial is long enough to last through mid-December. If you shop at the last minute or don’t realize someone unexpectedly got you a gift and you need one to give to them, having same-day or one-day delivery comes in handy. If you decide to continue your Amazon Prime subscription once the trial ends, it’ll set you back $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

If you need some inspiration on what to shop for the holidays with your Amazon Prime subscription, here are 10 things that are on sale right now.

10 great gifts you can shop using Amazon Prime

