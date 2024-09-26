Amazon’s limited-edition ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Echo Dot smart speaker is 30% off for spooky season

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Summer is officially over, which gives us the all-clear to bust out the Halloween decorations. While we love a 12-foot skeleton or an animatronic ghost, we like this Amazon deal even more. Right now, the online retailer has chopped 30 percent off the price of its Echo Dot smart speaker with the Jack Skellington cover. It’s $62, down from its regular price of $90. If you love The Nightmare Before Christmas or just need a smart speaker, this is a very solid deal, but it’s only available for a limited time.
Echo Dot Bundle: Includes Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Glacier White and Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell $62 (was $90)
This is the 2022 version of the Echo Dot smart speaker, which serves as a home for Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant. It’s a full-fledged smart speaker that an control other smart home devices, play music, support audiobooks, and do anything else you’d expect out of a device like this. The Jack Skellington shell snaps over the spherical speaker and leaves access to the physical buttons on the top. This is a limited-edition Disney release so this deal will probably sell out, especially as people get more excited about the impending Halloween festivities.
