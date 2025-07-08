Get this $500 GoPro Hero13 camera bundle for just $329 during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smartphone cameras have come a long way, but they can’t go everywhere an action camera can. Right now, Amazon has the best GoPro Hero13 camera deal I’ve seen to date, dropping this kit’s price from $500 all the way to $329. This isn’t an old model, it’s the current version so you get all the best tech inside while still saving money. This will only last until stock runs out or Prime Day ends July 11, so grab one ASAP and then head out to shred some gnar. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

This is the top-end offering in the GoPro lineup and the kit includes a few essential accessories that you were going to want to buy anyway. The camera itself captures 5.3K footage, which offers 91 percent more resolution than typical 4K. That allows for useful features like cropping and image stabilization during editing. GoPro has the best shake reduction in the game and it provides absurd levels of image stabilization, so even choppy mountain bike footage is watchable without making your viewers sick.

The 5.3K resolution is enough that you can pull 24-megapixel stills directly from the footage. That allows shooters to create hybrid content with ease. This kit includes a pair of long-lasting batteries, as well as a wireless shutter release remote, so you can set up the camera away from you and start filming from afar.

GoPro offers a whole arsenal of different mounts—for helmets, tripods, handlebars, etc.—and it really is the industry standard for action cameras for a good reason.