Get a $199 Shark vacuum for just $99 during Amazon’s flash clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Shark is running a big vacuum sale on Amazon right now, with discounts ranging from 20% to 50% off across stick vacuums, cordless models, and full-size uprights. The standout is the Shark Rocket HV301, a corded stick vacuum with more than 11,000 reviews and Amazon’s Choice status — it just dropped exactly in half, from $199.99 down to $99. While an upgraded vacuum may not be as fun as a new laptop or smartphone, it can save you time every single week when it’s time to clean. That’s a worthy investment.



At under nine pounds, the HV301 converts from a full-length corded stick vacuum into a detachable handheld — useful for stairs, upholstery, and cleaning above the floor without switching machines. It uses a HEPA filter that traps allergens rather than recirculating them, and the swivel steering is impressively nimble. You can terrorize your pets with pinpoint accuracy. The easy-empty dust cup means no replacement bags, ever. This model has been a consistent bestseller in the stick vacuum category for years, and more than 10,000 people bought one last month alone. The $99 price is the lowest it’s been.



Cordless vacuums at this price point usually mean compromises in battery life and suction power. The IX141 makes a great effort to avoid most of those pitfalls. It runs 40 minutes per charge, which is enough to clean most apartments and single-floor homes in one pass, and it comes with a dedicated pet multi-tool and crevice tool for pulling fur out of upholstery and tight corners. LED headlights illuminate the debris hiding along baseboards and under furniture, and the whole unit detaches into a handheld for car interiors and couch cushions.



The XL dust cup holds more before needing to be emptied — a small quality-of-life difference that matters if you have pets or do full-house cleans. LED headlights track down fur along baseboards, two dedicated pet attachments handle upholstery and crevices, and the whole unit converts to a handheld for above-floor work.

Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $199.99 (was $329.99)

Shark’s Rotator Professional is the right pick if you want a full-size upright with serious cleaning power. It’s heavier and more capable than the stick models above, with a Lift-Away canister that detaches so you can carry it to stairs, countertops, and tight areas. HEPA filtration, swivel steering, LED headlights, and a full attachment set are all included.

More Shark vacuum deals at Amazon

The rest of Shark’s Amazon sale has additional discounts worth considering depending on your floor type, home size, and how much you want to spend.