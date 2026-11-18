An isolated group of primates calls the rugged, sandstone Ennedi plateau in northern Chad, home. In this region in the middle of the Sahara Desert about the size of Switzerland, the olive baboons (Papio anubis) have lived a separate life away from other primate species. At 40 to 60 pounds, some olive baboons are about the size of our early hominin ancestors. But their size does not keep them safe from hungry Verreaux’s eagles (Aquila verreauxii).

New research published today in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology details how these eagles appear to be preying upon these nearly human-sized baboons. The discovery is reshaping how scientists think about predator-prey interactions during human evolution.

Our ancestors were vulnerable to several predators, including crocodiles, big cats, and even eagles. However, scientists believed that our species (Homo sapiens) and our hominin ancestors have been escaping these predators for roughly the past 2.5 million years. No primate over 28.6 pounds (13 kilograms) has been confirmed to be killed by raptors, so our body sizes appeared to be too heavy for even the large eagles with a 71- to 86-inch-long wingspan to pick up.

In this study, the team describes skulls and bones of adult male olive baboons that bear the signature marks of eagle predation. There were talon punctures to the skulls, and various scrapes and “rakes” on the shoulder bones.

Figure from the paper describes an eagle baboon encounter and shows the bone markings associated with eagle predation. Image: Catherine Hobaiter.

“We saw the eagles while we were searching for the baboons, but we never imagined that they might be a threat to them,” Catherine Hobaiter, a study co-author and primatologist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, said in a statement. “Then we found the first skull with a puncture mark, and then another, and another.”

With these remains, the team was able to calculate how much the deceased baboons weighed. One individual was over 57.3 pounds (26 kilograms), well within the range of a hominin species.

“Having worked in this region for about three years, I had the opportunity to visit these gueltas (pockets of water that form within rock formations) and often observed Verreaux’s eagles. I had never imagined that these predators would target primates of this size until the research team stumbled upon evidence,” added Dr. Jean Didier Akpona from the African Parks Network. “This discovery leads us to explore further the mystery that surrounds the gueltas of the Sahara Desert.”

Hunting scene illustration of speculative face-­ off between an adult male baboon and Verreaux’s eagle, drawn to scale. Image: Javier Lázaro (CC-BY-ND).

Javier Lazaro(http://www.lazaroillustration.com/)

To defend against eagles, our primate ancestors would “mob” or charge the attacker to try to drive them away. The modern primates living in places with eagle predators often move in large groups mixed with other primate species. This also mirrors the evolutionary history of our early ancestors, who lived alongside other hominin species and other primates. While some conflict arose, plenty of cooperative advantages to sticking together also happened—like mobbing eagles.

The team hopes to learn more about the lives of the Ennedi baboons to see what other evolutionary secrets they may be holding.

“Baboons are some of the best studied monkeys in Africa, but our very first observations from Ennedi upended all sorts of notions about what these baboons should be doing—from their diet to their social lives, I can’t wait to see what new ‘rules’ they’ll break next!” Hobaiter concluded.