Amazon’s early Black Friday deals have started and these 21 products are at their 2026 lows

Amazon already has nearly two dozen popular products at the lowest prices of the year.

By Stan Horaczek

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Early Black Friday deals at Amazon
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Halloween is over, which means it’s time to put away the giant skeletons and start thinking about holiday shopping. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals went live November 1, and most run through the end of the month, which leaves time to deal with the shelf that never got hung or the grill that won’t survive another season. We checked every price in this post on Amazon Sunday afternoon, November 1.

Top early Black Friday deals on Amazon

Black+Decker 20V Max brushless drill kit: $59.99 (was $79.99)

Black+Decker 20V Max brushless drill kit $59.99 (was $79.99)

A brushless drill kit for $60

BLACK+DECKER Dril brushless

BLACK+DECKER
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The Black+Decker 20V Max brushless drill kit comes with a 2Ah battery, a charger and a two-speed gearbox, and at $59.99 it’s $20 below the lowest price Amazon charged for it earlier this year. Black+Decker rates it at 486 inch-pounds of torque, plenty for furniture assembly, shelf brackets and pilot holes in studs.

Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker: $599.00 (was $799.00)

Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker $599.00 (was $799.00)

$100 under its previous 2026 low

Weber® Smoque™ 22‑Inch Pellet Smoker

Weber
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The Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker hasn’t been this cheap on Amazon all year, and its previous 2026 low was $699. Weber says its PID controller recovers heat quickly after you open the lid, and a SmokeBoost setting holds lower temperatures when you want more smoke flavor. A pellet grill also spares you from standing over a charcoal chimney in the cold.

Klein Tools self-leveling cross-line laser level: $59.98 (was $79.98)

Klein Tools self-leveling cross-line laser level $59.98 (was $79.98)

Hang the gallery wall once

Klein Tools 93MCLG Self-Leveling Laser Level

Klein Tools
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The Klein Tools 93MCLG laser level projects green horizontal and vertical lines that Klein rates out to 50 feet, so hanging a row of frames or a run of shelves stops being a two-person job with a tape measure. The included magnetic bracket sticks to metal surfaces and mounts on a tripod. At $59.98, it’s at its lowest price of 2026.

Segway Ninebot F3 electric scooter: $649.99 (was $849.99)

Segway Ninebot F3 electric scooter $649.99 (was $849.99)

Tied for the biggest dollar drop in this post

Segway Segway eKickScooter Ninebot F3

Segway
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Segway rates the Ninebot F3 for up to 44 miles of range in Eco mode, and an optional 460Wh battery extends that further. It rides on 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires and has a magnesium alloy frame. The $200 cut ties its lowest price of the year.

Best early Black Friday grill and kitchen deals

Best early Black Friday tool deals under $80

Best early Black Friday home deals under $300

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.