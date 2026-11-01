Amazon’s early Black Friday deals have started and these 21 products are at their 2026 lows

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Halloween is over, which means it’s time to put away the giant skeletons and start thinking about holiday shopping. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals went live November 1, and most run through the end of the month, which leaves time to deal with the shelf that never got hung or the grill that won’t survive another season. We checked every price in this post on Amazon Sunday afternoon, November 1.

Top early Black Friday deals on Amazon

Black+Decker 20V Max brushless drill kit: $59.99 (was $79.99)

Black+Decker 20V Max brushless drill kit $59.99 (was $79.99) A brushless drill kit for $60 BLACK+DECKER See It

The Black+Decker 20V Max brushless drill kit comes with a 2Ah battery, a charger and a two-speed gearbox, and at $59.99 it’s $20 below the lowest price Amazon charged for it earlier this year. Black+Decker rates it at 486 inch-pounds of torque, plenty for furniture assembly, shelf brackets and pilot holes in studs.

Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker: $599.00 (was $799.00)

Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker $599.00 (was $799.00) $100 under its previous 2026 low Weber See It

The Weber Smoque 22-inch pellet smoker hasn’t been this cheap on Amazon all year, and its previous 2026 low was $699. Weber says its PID controller recovers heat quickly after you open the lid, and a SmokeBoost setting holds lower temperatures when you want more smoke flavor. A pellet grill also spares you from standing over a charcoal chimney in the cold.

Klein Tools self-leveling cross-line laser level $59.98 (was $79.98) Hang the gallery wall once Klein Tools See It

The Klein Tools 93MCLG laser level projects green horizontal and vertical lines that Klein rates out to 50 feet, so hanging a row of frames or a run of shelves stops being a two-person job with a tape measure. The included magnetic bracket sticks to metal surfaces and mounts on a tripod. At $59.98, it’s at its lowest price of 2026.

Segway Ninebot F3 electric scooter: $649.99 (was $849.99)

Segway Ninebot F3 electric scooter $649.99 (was $849.99) Tied for the biggest dollar drop in this post Segway See It

Segway rates the Ninebot F3 for up to 44 miles of range in Eco mode, and an optional 460Wh battery extends that further. It rides on 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires and has a magnesium alloy frame. The $200 cut ties its lowest price of the year.

Best early Black Friday grill and kitchen deals

Best early Black Friday tool deals under $80

Best early Black Friday home deals under $300