Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a perfect opportunity to start—or expand—your smart home security system

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Prime Day is the rare stretch when security cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks all fall to their lowest prices of the year, and the 2026 event is no exception. Starting a security system can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be cost prohibitive. It runs June 23 to 26, and nearly every deal below is a members-only price, so you’ll want a Prime membership; a free 30-day trial covers the whole event.
Arlo Essential Pan Tilt Security Camera 2K $59.00 (was $199.99)
One camera that rotates to cover a whole room, an all-time low
The Arlo Essential Pan Tilt 2K at $59 is the security camera to buy this Prime Day, an all-time low on an indoor cam that rotates to follow motion. Instead of a fixed view, it pans and tilts to track a person or pet across a room, so one camera covers a space that would otherwise take two. The 2K sensor is sharp enough to make out faces near the door, and it works over your existing Wi-Fi. Six months of Arlo Secure is included for cloud recording. For keeping an eye on a living room or a nursery, this is the pick.
Blink Outdoor 4 (4-Camera System) $119.99 (was $399.99)
Wireless outdoor coverage with 2-year battery life, an all-time low
The Blink Outdoor 4 four-camera kit at $119.99 is the value pick for covering the outside of a house, an all-time low at 70% off. Each camera is wireless and runs about two years on the included batteries, so there’s no wiring and no annual swap. They record 1080p with person detection and push alerts to the Blink app and Alexa. A Blink subscription adds cloud clip storage, or you can keep clips local with a Sync Module. For blanketing a yard on a budget, four cameras for $120 is the deal.
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) $14.00 (was $79.99)
The cheapest real security camera in the sale, an all-time low
The Arlo Essential Indoor 2K at $14 is the cheapest real security camera in the sale, an all-time low at 82% off. For the price of lunch you get a 2K indoor cam with a built-in privacy shutter that physically blocks the lens when you’re home. It covers a hallway, a pet area, or a kid’s room, and setup is a few minutes in the Arlo app. At $14, it’s an easy impulse add even if you already have cameras. Buy two and cover the whole floor.
Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam) $39.99 (was $79.99)
The easy add for existing Ring users, an all-time low
The Ring Outdoor Cam at $39.99 is the pick if you’re already in the Ring ecosystem, an all-time low and half off. It ties into the same app as a Ring doorbell, so your alerts and clips all live in one place. The weather-resistant design handles a porch or a side yard, and it works wired or with the quick-release battery pack. A Ring Protect plan adds recorded video. If your doorbell is already a Ring, this is the camera that fits.
Arlo Ultra Security Camera 4K HDR (3rd Gen) $314.00 (was $749.99)
Sharpest footage for serious property coverage, an all-time low
The Arlo Ultra 4K at $314 is the high-end pick for the sharpest footage, an all-time low on Arlo’s top camera. 4K HDR means you can zoom into a recorded clip and still read detail, which matters for a long driveway or a property line. It adds a built-in spotlight, color night vision, and a siren, and it runs on a rechargeable battery. It’s overkill for a hallway, but for serious property coverage it’s the best Arlo makes. It comes with a Secure trial for 4K cloud recording.
Best eufy home security deals
eufy’s cameras, doorbells, and locks store footage locally with no required monthly fee, which is the main reason to pick the brand over Ring or Arlo. Anker’s Prime Day sale cuts a fresh batch, led by the wired PoE NVR S4 Max system at $999.99 and down to the Video Doorbell E340 at $99.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest. [TK: link to full Anker Prime Day post]
- eufy PoE NVR Security System S4 Max $999.99 (was $1,499.99), 33% off
- eufyCam S4 4-Cam Kit (Bullet + PTZ) $999.99 (was $1,399.99), 29% off
- eufy FamiLock S3 Max Smart Lock $279.99 (was $399.99), 30% off
- eufyCam C37 4-Cam Kit $279.99 (was $449.99), 38% off
- eufy Video Doorbell E340 (Battery Powered) $99.99 (was $149.99), 33% off
Best Prime Day outdoor security camera deals
These are the outdoor security cameras, led by the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Plug-In at $349.99, 34% off. The Tapo 2K+ wired cam at $29.99 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Plug-In $349.99 (was $529.98), 34% off
- eufy Security eufyCam S330 $299.99 (was $469.99), an all-time low
- Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K $252.00 (was $449.99), an all-time low
- Ring Floodlight Cam Pro $239.99 (was $379.98), 37% off
- ANNKE 3K Lite Wired Security Camera System (Outdoor, AI detection) $209.99 (was $299.99), an all-time low
- Arlo Pro Security Camera 2K $199.00 (was $349.99), an all-time low
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight (Outdoor) $179.99 (was $279.99), an all-time low
- Ring Floodlight Cam Plus $149.99 (was $329.98), 55% off
- Tapo MagCam 2K+ Wireless Outdoor Camera $114.99 (was $154.99), an all-time low
- Blink Outdoor 4 XR $104.99 (was $299.99), an all-time low
- Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera $90.24 (was $149.99), 40% off
- Swann Xtreem 4K Wireless Security Camera $79.84 (was $199.99), 60% off
- WYZE Bulb Cam Security Camera 2K HD Outdoor Light Bulb $75.93 (was $95.98), an all-time low
- WYZE Floodlight Camera Pro PCMag Editors’ Choice 3000-Lumen $74.93 (was $149.99), an all-time low
- Blink Outdoor 4 – Wireless smart security camera two-year $65.99 (was $189.99), an all-time low
- WYZE Floodlight Camera v2 Security Camera Outdoor 2K HD $59.93 (was $89.98), an all-time low
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera $34.99 (was $99.99), an all-time low
- Tapo 2K+ Indoor/Outdoor Wired Security Camera (PCMag Editors’ Choice) $29.99 (was $39.99), 25% off
Best Prime Day video doorbell deals
For video doorbells, the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro at $179.99 is the standout, an all-time low, with options down to the Arlo Video Doorbell HD at $24.00. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Ring Wired Doorbell Pro $179.99 (was $249.99), an all-time low
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $119.99 (was $179.99), an all-time low
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $99.99 (was $179.99), an all-time low
- Ring Wired Doorbell Plus $99.99 (was $179.99), an all-time low
- WYZE Wireless Duo Cam Video Doorbell $94.98 (was $119.98), 21% off
- Blink Outdoor 2K+ and Video Doorbell $64.99 (was $219.98), 70% off
- Arlo Video Doorbell 2K + Chime 2 $52.24 (was $99.99), an all-time low
- Tapo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime $49.99 (was $69.99), 29% off
- Wyze Battery Video Doorbell Wireless Camera 1536×1536 HD+ $49.93 (was $65.98), an all-time low
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 $37.99 (was $129.98), 71% off
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ $34.99 (was $69.99), an all-time low
- Chamberlain myQ Video Doorbell (2K, color night vision) $29.99 (was $99.99), an all-time low
- Arlo Video Doorbell HD $24.00 (was $59.99), an all-time low
Best Prime Day indoor and pet camera deals
The Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit at $159.98 leads the indoor and pet cameras, 33% off, and the Blink Mini 2 Home Security at $12.99 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit $159.98 (was $239.99), 33% off
- Ring Indoor Cam Plus Plug-In $69.99 (was $159.98), 56% off
- eufy Security Indoor Cam E220 2-Cam Kit 2K Security Indoor $69.99 (was $99.99), 30% off
- Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen, 2K) $69.99 (was $99.99), an all-time low
- 2 Ring Indoor Cam $59.99 (was $109.99), 45% off
- WYZE Duo Cam Pan Indoor/Outdoor IP65 2K 360° Pan/Tilt Smart $53.18 (was $69.98), an all-time low
- Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera 2K $42.00 (was $69.99), an all-time low
- Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam (with Pet Tag) $34.99 (was $84.99), 59% off
- Swann EVO 2K Pan-Tilt Indoor Wi-Fi Camera $33.99 (was $69.99), an all-time low
- Kasa 1080p Indoor Pan/Tilt Camera (baby & pet monitor) $20.99 (was $29.99), an all-time low
- Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera $19.98 (was $44.99), an all-time low
- Blink Mini 2K+ () $17.99 (was $39.99), an all-time low
- Blink Mini 2 Home Security & Pet Camera $12.99 (was $39.99), an all-time low
Best Prime Day smart lock deals
These are the smart locks, led by the Lockly Secure Pro Smart Lock Wi-Fi at $237.49, 26% off. The ULTRALOQ U-Bolt WiFi Smart Lock at $75.97 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Lockly Secure Pro Smart Lock Wi-Fi Keyless Entry Digital $237.49 (was $319.99), 26% off
- Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt Lock $191.99 (was $239.99), an all-time low
- Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Smart Door Lock Keyless Entry $186.99 (was $269.99), an all-time low
- Yale Assure Lock 2 Deadbolt (Keyless Entry) $143.06 (was $199.99), an all-time low
- Yale Assure SL Deadbolt (Touchscreen Keyless) $141.73 (was $189.99), an all-time low
- Kwikset HomeConnect 620 Z-Wave Long Range Enabled Keypad $126.63 (was $159.00), an all-time low
- Schlage Touch Camelot Electronic Deadbolt Lock $123.99 (was $154.99), an all-time low
- Yale Assure Lock 2 with Bluetooth $123.97 (was $169.99), 27% off
- Aqara Smart Lock U100 Fingerprint Keyless Entry Door Lock $123.49 (was $189.99), 35% off
- ULTRALOQ U-Bolt WiFi Smart Lock $75.97 (was $109.99), an all-time low
Best Prime Day smart plug, light and thermostat deals
For smart home essentials, the Arlo Home Security System at $186.00 is the standout, an all-time low, with options down to the Amazon Smart Plug Works at $12.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Arlo Home Security System $186.00 (was $299.99), an all-time low
- ecobee Smart Sensor 2 Pack $74.99 (was $99.99), an all-time low
- ecobee Smart Sensor $49.99 (was $79.99), an all-time low
- Aqara Zigbee Motion Sensor P1 Smart Motion Detector $18.99 (was $23.99), an all-time low
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini (Matter) $16.99 (was $23.99), 29% off
- Aqara Zigbee Temperature and Humidity Sensor Wireless $15.19 (was $20.99), an all-time low
- Amazon Smart Plug Works $12.99 (was $24.99), an all-time low
More Prime Day smart home deals
The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit at $298.97 leads the rest of the smart home deals, 44% off, and the Chamberlain myQ garage camera at $14.99 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit with Outdoor Cam Plus Battery (2-pack) $298.97 (was $529.97), 44% off
- Arlo Ultra (3rd Gen) $284.99 (was $499.99), an all-time low
- Arlo Ultra Security Camera 4K $226.09 (was $349.99), an all-time low
- Chamberlain myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock with 2K Video Doorbell $199.99 (was $279.99), an all-time low
- Schlage Touch Century Electronic Deadbolt Lock $98.81 (was $208.20), an all-time low
- Schlage BE375 CAM 619 Touch Camelot Deadbolt Electronic $95.01 (was $203.61), an all-time low
- SCHLAGE BE375 CAM 716 Camelot Touch Deadbolt Aged Bronze $92.68 (was $207.78), an all-time low
- Security Cameras Wireless Outdoor $73.14 (was $129.99), an all-time low
- Ring Battery Doorbell $49.99 (was $99.99), an all-time low
- Ring Indoor Cam Home or business security in 1080p HD video $49.98 (was $79.99), 38% off
- Ring Wired Doorbell $39.99 (was $79.99), an all-time low
- WYZE Bulb Cam – 2K HD Smart Light Bulb Security Camera $37.98 (was $49.98), an all-time low
- Blink Video Doorbell $19.99 (was $49.99), an all-time low
- Chamberlain myQ Smart Indoor Security Camera (1080p, night vision) $14.99 (was $39.99), an all-time low
Camera prices move through Prime Day, so check the current price before you commit. If you grab one thing, make it the Arlo Essential Pan Tilt at $59, an all-time low and the easiest security upgrade in the sale.
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New