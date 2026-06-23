Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a perfect opportunity to start—or expand—your smart home security system

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Prime Day is the rare stretch when security cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks all fall to their lowest prices of the year, and the 2026 event is no exception. Starting a security system can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be cost prohibitive. It runs June 23 to 26, and nearly every deal below is a members-only price, so you’ll want a Prime membership; a free 30-day trial covers the whole event.

Arlo Essential Pan Tilt Security Camera 2K $59.00 (was $199.99) One camera that rotates to cover a whole room, an all-time low Get control over cameras with easy setup. Arlo See It

The Arlo Essential Pan Tilt 2K at $59 is the security camera to buy this Prime Day, an all-time low on an indoor cam that rotates to follow motion. Instead of a fixed view, it pans and tilts to track a person or pet across a room, so one camera covers a space that would otherwise take two. The 2K sensor is sharp enough to make out faces near the door, and it works over your existing Wi-Fi. Six months of Arlo Secure is included for cloud recording. For keeping an eye on a living room or a nursery, this is the pick.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4-Camera System) $119.99 (was $399.99) Wireless outdoor coverage with 2-year battery life, an all-time low This five-camera setup provides ample coverage. Blink See It

The Blink Outdoor 4 four-camera kit at $119.99 is the value pick for covering the outside of a house, an all-time low at 70% off. Each camera is wireless and runs about two years on the included batteries, so there’s no wiring and no annual swap. They record 1080p with person detection and push alerts to the Blink app and Alexa. A Blink subscription adds cloud clip storage, or you can keep clips local with a Sync Module. For blanketing a yard on a budget, four cameras for $120 is the deal.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) $14.00 (was $79.99) The cheapest real security camera in the sale, an all-time low The 2K resolution is plenty for most uses. Arlo See It

The Arlo Essential Indoor 2K at $14 is the cheapest real security camera in the sale, an all-time low at 82% off. For the price of lunch you get a 2K indoor cam with a built-in privacy shutter that physically blocks the lens when you’re home. It covers a hallway, a pet area, or a kid’s room, and setup is a few minutes in the Arlo app. At $14, it’s an easy impulse add even if you already have cameras. Buy two and cover the whole floor.

Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam) $39.99 (was $79.99) The easy add for existing Ring users, an all-time low Jump into the Ring ecosystem. Ring See It

The Ring Outdoor Cam at $39.99 is the pick if you’re already in the Ring ecosystem, an all-time low and half off. It ties into the same app as a Ring doorbell, so your alerts and clips all live in one place. The weather-resistant design handles a porch or a side yard, and it works wired or with the quick-release battery pack. A Ring Protect plan adds recorded video. If your doorbell is already a Ring, this is the camera that fits.

Arlo Ultra Security Camera 4K HDR (3rd Gen) $314.00 (was $749.99) Sharpest footage for serious property coverage, an all-time low Get a complete kit all in one shot. Arlo See It

The Arlo Ultra 4K at $314 is the high-end pick for the sharpest footage, an all-time low on Arlo’s top camera. 4K HDR means you can zoom into a recorded clip and still read detail, which matters for a long driveway or a property line. It adds a built-in spotlight, color night vision, and a siren, and it runs on a rechargeable battery. It’s overkill for a hallway, but for serious property coverage it’s the best Arlo makes. It comes with a Secure trial for 4K cloud recording.

Best eufy home security deals

eufy’s cameras, doorbells, and locks store footage locally with no required monthly fee, which is the main reason to pick the brand over Ring or Arlo. Anker’s Prime Day sale cuts a fresh batch, led by the wired PoE NVR S4 Max system at $999.99 and down to the Video Doorbell E340 at $99.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest. [TK: link to full Anker Prime Day post]

Best Prime Day outdoor security camera deals

These are the outdoor security cameras, led by the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Plug-In at $349.99, 34% off. The Tapo 2K+ wired cam at $29.99 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day video doorbell deals

For video doorbells, the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro at $179.99 is the standout, an all-time low, with options down to the Arlo Video Doorbell HD at $24.00. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day indoor and pet camera deals

The Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit at $159.98 leads the indoor and pet cameras, 33% off, and the Blink Mini 2 Home Security at $12.99 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day smart lock deals

These are the smart locks, led by the Lockly Secure Pro Smart Lock Wi-Fi at $237.49, 26% off. The ULTRALOQ U-Bolt WiFi Smart Lock at $75.97 is the most affordable pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day smart plug, light and thermostat deals

For smart home essentials, the Arlo Home Security System at $186.00 is the standout, an all-time low, with options down to the Amazon Smart Plug Works at $12.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

More Prime Day smart home deals

The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit at $298.97 leads the rest of the smart home deals, 44% off, and the Chamberlain myQ garage camera at $14.99 is the budget end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Camera prices move through Prime Day, so check the current price before you commit. If you grab one thing, make it the Arlo Essential Pan Tilt at $59, an all-time low and the easiest security upgrade in the sale.