These 59 post-holiday Amazon deals drop kitchen and home upgrades for clearance prices

Save big on robot vacuums, air fryers, air purifiers, kitchen appliances, and tons of other devices to improve your home life.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

A coffee machine, robot vacuum, and stand mixer on sale after the holidays at Amazon
Upgrade your living space Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You survived the holidays, and now you’re holding the most powerful post-season artifact: an Amazon gift card. Instead of spending it on a random pile of impulse buys, put it toward upgrades that make your home cleaner, cozier, and easier to live in. If you didn’t get what you wanted under the tree, now is the time to get it for yourself.

Editor’s picks

For the person who’s tired of living on a crumb-and-dust planet

Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro $699.99 (42% off)

Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro
Skip the cleanups in 2026.

Shark
See It

A vacuum-and-mop robot is the closest thing to hiring a tiny, tireless housekeeper. Set a schedule, let it do laps while you’re doing literally anything else, and enjoy the weird luxury of clean floors without the whole “I should really vacuum” guilt spiral.

For the person who wants café drinks without the daily $8 expenditure

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine LatteGo $397.99 (39% off)

Philips automatic coffee maker
Reset your takeout coffee budget for 2026.

Philips
See It

Fully automatic machines are built for people who want espresso-based drinks with minimal fuss. If you make lattes, cappuccinos, or other typically expensive drinks at home even a few times a week, this is the kind of upgrade that pays you back in saved time (and fewer cardboard cups).

For the person who’s ready to graduate from hand-mixing like it’s 1897

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Pistachio $349.95 (30% off)

Kitchen Aid stand mixer
There’s a reason this has been the go-to stand mixer for decades.

Kitchen Aid
See It

A stand mixer is a kitchen multiplier: bread dough, cookie dough, whipped cream, weeknight shredding chicken. It opens up entire genres of cooking you can’t do easily without one. The 5-quart size is big enough to feel serious without taking over the counter forever.

Kitchen upgrades

If your home runs on snacks, coffee, and “I guess we’re cooking,” this is where your gift card should go first.

Stand mixer & baking

Countertop cooking

Coffee & espresso

Cookware

Kitchen tools & prep

Cleaning upgrades

Upgrading how you clean is the most boring purchase that delivers the most immediate happiness. You’ll notice it the next day.

Robot vacuums & mops

Vacuums & floor care

Bedroom refresh

A few bedding swaps can make your bed feel brand new—without committing to a whole mattress situation.

Home office & furniture

If you work, game, craft, or doomscroll at home, your furniture is either helping you—or quietly sabotaging you.

Home vibe

Sometimes the best home upgrade is simply making the place smell like you have your life together.

Personal care

Not strictly “home improvement,” but definitely “life at home improvement.”

Bonus: gear & tech

These aren’t all home products, but they make home life better—music, workouts, comfy layers, and a couple of practical add-ons.

 
Outdoor gift guide content widget

2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.