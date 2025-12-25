These 59 post-holiday Amazon deals drop kitchen and home upgrades for clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You survived the holidays, and now you’re holding the most powerful post-season artifact: an Amazon gift card. Instead of spending it on a random pile of impulse buys, put it toward upgrades that make your home cleaner, cozier, and easier to live in. If you didn’t get what you wanted under the tree, now is the time to get it for yourself.
Editor’s picks
For the person who’s tired of living on a crumb-and-dust planet
Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro $699.99 (42% off)See It
A vacuum-and-mop robot is the closest thing to hiring a tiny, tireless housekeeper. Set a schedule, let it do laps while you’re doing literally anything else, and enjoy the weird luxury of clean floors without the whole “I should really vacuum” guilt spiral.
For the person who wants café drinks without the daily $8 expenditure
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine LatteGo $397.99 (39% off)See It
Fully automatic machines are built for people who want espresso-based drinks with minimal fuss. If you make lattes, cappuccinos, or other typically expensive drinks at home even a few times a week, this is the kind of upgrade that pays you back in saved time (and fewer cardboard cups).
For the person who’s ready to graduate from hand-mixing like it’s 1897
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Pistachio $349.95 (30% off)See It
A stand mixer is a kitchen multiplier: bread dough, cookie dough, whipped cream, weeknight shredding chicken. It opens up entire genres of cooking you can’t do easily without one. The 5-quart size is big enough to feel serious without taking over the counter forever.
Kitchen upgrades
If your home runs on snacks, coffee, and “I guess we’re cooking,” this is where your gift card should go first.
Stand mixer & baking
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Pistachio $349.95 (30% off)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Contour Silver $349.95 (30% off)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Empire Red $349.95 (22% off)
Countertop cooking
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 6-Qt $129.99 (41% off)
- Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer XL 8-Qt $69.99 (42% off)
- Nuwave Bravo XL Pro Air Fryer Toaster Oven $169.99 (35% off)
- Nuwave Bravo Air Fryer Toaster Oven 12-in-1 $119.99 (32% off)
- Chefman Dual Basket Air Fryer 6-Qt $89.99 (30% off)
- Chefman TurboBlaze 6-Qt Air Fryer $89.99 (25% off)
Coffee & espresso
- Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine LatteGo $397.99 (39% off)
- Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine with Aeroccino $129.95 (35% off)
- De’Longhi Classic Espresso Machine 15-Bar $119.99 (22% off)
Cookware
- Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Island Spice Red $79.92 (20% off)
- Lodge 7.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Indigo $95.99 (20% off)
Kitchen tools & prep
- CHEF iQ Sense Wireless Meat Thermometer $89.99 (52% off)
- Cutluxe 15-Piece Knife Set with Wood Block $69.99 (50% off)
- ThermoPro TP16 Digital Meat Thermometer $14.99 (40% off)
- Home Kitchen Magnetic Knife Block Holder $39.99 (31% off)
- MEATER Pro Wireless Meat Thermometer $79.95 (34% off)
- KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender KHBV53 $59.99 (36% off)
- KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor KFP0718 $99.99 (28% off)
- KitchenAid KFE5T Tilt-Head Flex Edge Beater $29.99 (39% off)
- ThermoMaven Wireless Meat Thermometer 2-Probe $69.99 (22% off)
Cleaning upgrades
Upgrading how you clean is the most boring purchase that delivers the most immediate happiness. You’ll notice it the next day.
Robot vacuums & mops
- roborock Saros Z70 Robot Vacuum and Mop $1299.99 (50% off)
- Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro $699.99 (42% off)
- roborock QV 35S Robot Vacuum and Mop $459.99 (34% off)
Vacuums & floor care
- Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Vacuum $299.99 (40% off)
- Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Edge Cordless $169.99 (42% off)
- Eureka RapidClean Pro NEC280TL Cordless Vacuum $109.99 (27% off)
- Trucozie Cordless Stick Vacuum 8-in-1 $89.99 (30% off)
- Eureka PowerSpeed Lightweight Upright Vacuum $79.99 (24% off)
Bedroom refresh
A few bedding swaps can make your bed feel brand new—without committing to a whole mattress situation.
- CGK Unlimited King Sheet Set 6-Piece $29.99 (51% off)
- UGG Adalee Faux Fur Throw Blanket $69.99 (43% off)
- Bedsure Queen Comforter Set 3-Piece $32.99 (34% off)
- OhGeni Waterproof Mattress Protector Queen $19.99 (33% off)
- MR&HM Satin Sheet Set Full $25.99 (19% off)
Home office & furniture
If you work, game, craft, or doomscroll at home, your furniture is either helping you—or quietly sabotaging you.
- Huuger 55 x 24 Desk with Power Outlets and USB-C $89.98 (25% off)
- Huuger Nightstand with Charging Station $59.99 (33% off)
- T4TREAM Fluted Makeup Vanity Desk with Lighted Mirror $169.99 (26% off)
- SINCRUMI Power Swivel Rocker Recliner with Massage & Heat $475.15 (15% off)
- Novilla Modular Sectional Sofa 106-inch $535.48 (24% off)
- Amada Sectional Sofa Bed with Storage Chaise $389.99 (23% off)
Home vibe
Sometimes the best home upgrade is simply making the place smell like you have your life together.
- Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Large Jar 22oz $17.99 (42% off)
- Yankee Candle Midsummer’s Night Large Jar 22oz $17.99 (42% off)
Personal care
Not strictly “home improvement,” but definitely “life at home improvement.”
- Dyson Airstrait Wet to Dry Hair Straightener $379.00 (31% off)
- L’ANGE HAIR Glass Hair Thermal Blowout Primer $13.98 (53% off)
- L’ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush $47.98 (30% off)
- L’ANGE HAIR Rival Heat Shield Spray $16.98 (30% off)
- COSRX Snail Mucin Holiday Gift Set $23.14 (32% off)
- MONDAY Haircare Original Dry Shampoo Dual Pack $11.99 (20% off)
Bonus: gear & tech
These aren’t all home products, but they make home life better—music, workouts, comfy layers, and a couple of practical add-ons.
- Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike $2095.00 (22% off)
- Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones $129.95 (35% off)
- Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Backpack $32.23 (43% off)
- OtterBox iPhone 17 Pro Commuter Series Case Sagebrush Green $29.99 (40% off)
- Nike Women’s Air Max Nuaxis Shoes $54.73 (36% off)
- Nike Men’s Club Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie $52.50 (25% off)
- Nike Men’s Revolution 8 Road Running Shoes $56.25 (20% off)
2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide