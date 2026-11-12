Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is live, and these 66 deals include $89 AirPods 4 and a $328 75-inch TV

We checked every price this morning, and every deal is sold by Walmart or the brand’s own store, not a marketplace seller.

By Stan Horaczek

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Walmart has lauchned a full bombardment of Black Friday deals with weeks to go before the holiday even hits. While I’m not entirely sure how I feel about the shopping holiday creeping ever earlier in the month, I’ll certainly never turn down a good deal. It’s the first of three Walmart sales this month, with Black Friday deals on November 23 and Cyber Monday deals on November 30. Walmart+ members get first access to a set of hot Deal drops, and whatever is left opens to everyone at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, November 13. We checked every price in this post on Walmart.com Thursday morning, November 12. Walmart doesn’t publish price history, so we list each sale price with Walmart’s crossed-out price.

Top early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Apple AirPods 4: $89.00 (was $129.99)

Apple AirPods 4 $89.00 (was $129.99)

Apple’s redesigned everyday earbuds for less than $100

AirPods 5
You’ll save a lot compared to the Pro model.

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The Apple AirPods 4 are $89.00 (was $129.99) in new condition, sold and shipped by Walmart. Make sure the product page says New: Walmart’s listing also has an Open Box version at a lower price. Apple says these use its H2 chip, run up to 5 hours per charge and up to 30 hours with the USB-C case, and carry an IP54 rating for dust, sweat and water. This is the standard model without active noise cancellation. For help choosing between Apple’s earbuds, see our guide to the best AirPods.

Hisense 75-inch H5 Series 4K Roku TV (75H5R1): $328.00 (was $668.00)

Hisense 75-inch H5 Series 4K Roku TV (75H5R1) $328.00 (was $668.00)

A 75-inch 4K screen for less than $350

Hisense 75" Class H5R1 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Hisense
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The Hisense 75-inch H5 Series 4K Roku TV (75H5R1) is $328.00 (was $668.00). It’s a 2026 model, and Walmart’s listing says it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, runs Roku OS and has three HDMI ports. The panel refreshes at 60Hz, so console gamers who want 120Hz should look elsewhere. If you’re comparing bigger, brighter sets, start with our guide to the best 4K TVs.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De’Longhi: $69.00 (was $119.00)

Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De’Longhi $69.00 (was $119.00)

One-button espresso and coffee from a compact pod machine

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Liquorice Black

Nespresso
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De’Longhi is $69.00 (was $119.00). Nespresso says it brews four cup sizes, from espresso up to a full cup, and reads a barcode on each Vertuo capsule to set the brew. It only takes Vertuo pods, so plan on buying those for as long as you own it. For other options, see our guide to the best Nespresso machines.

Greenworks Pro 24V Brushless 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw Kit: $129.00 (was $217.44)

Greenworks Pro 24V Brushless 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw Kit $129.00 (was $217.44)

A full-size cordless saw with the battery and charger included

Greenworks Pro 24V 7-1/4" Circular Saw, 6000 RPM, 4Ah Battery & Charger, Brushless

Greenworks
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The Greenworks Pro 24V Brushless 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw Kit is $129.00 (was $217.44), and that includes a 4Ah battery and charger. Greenworks rates the brushless motor at 6,000 RPM with a 2-5/8-inch cut depth at 90 degrees, and says the USB-C battery can also charge your phone. Greenworks backs it with a five-year warranty. For how it stacks up, see our guide to the best circular saws.

TV and home theater deals from $30

Laptop, headphone and computer deals from $9.88

Kitchen and home deals from $15

Toy and game deals from $5

Smart home, tool and grill deals from $10

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.