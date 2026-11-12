Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is live, and these 66 deals include $89 AirPods 4 and a $328 75-inch TV

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Walmart has lauchned a full bombardment of Black Friday deals with weeks to go before the holiday even hits. While I’m not entirely sure how I feel about the shopping holiday creeping ever earlier in the month, I’ll certainly never turn down a good deal. It’s the first of three Walmart sales this month, with Black Friday deals on November 23 and Cyber Monday deals on November 30. Walmart+ members get first access to a set of hot Deal drops, and whatever is left opens to everyone at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, November 13. We checked every price in this post on Walmart.com Thursday morning, November 12. Walmart doesn’t publish price history, so we list each sale price with Walmart’s crossed-out price.
- TV and home theater deals
- Laptop, headphone and computer deals
- Kitchen and home deals
- Toy and game deals
- Smart home, tool and grill deals
Top early Black Friday deals at Walmart
- Apple AirPods 4 $89.00 (was $129.99).
- Hisense 75-inch H5 Series 4K Roku TV (75H5R1) $328.00 (was $668.00).
- Beats Solo4 On-Ear Wireless Headphones $69.00 (was $199.99), also in Sandstone.
- Dell 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop (Core i5-1334U, 8GB, 512GB SSD) $429.00 (was $849.99).
- Ninja Crispi 4-Quart Glass Air Fryer $89.00 (was $139.00).
- Magna-Tiles Combo 46-Piece Set $20.00 (was $39.97).
Apple AirPods 4: $89.00 (was $129.99)
Apple AirPods 4 $89.00 (was $129.99)
Apple’s redesigned everyday earbuds for less than $100
The Apple AirPods 4 are $89.00 (was $129.99) in new condition, sold and shipped by Walmart. Make sure the product page says New: Walmart’s listing also has an Open Box version at a lower price. Apple says these use its H2 chip, run up to 5 hours per charge and up to 30 hours with the USB-C case, and carry an IP54 rating for dust, sweat and water. This is the standard model without active noise cancellation. For help choosing between Apple’s earbuds, see our guide to the best AirPods.
Hisense 75-inch H5 Series 4K Roku TV (75H5R1): $328.00 (was $668.00)
Hisense 75-inch H5 Series 4K Roku TV (75H5R1) $328.00 (was $668.00)
A 75-inch 4K screen for less than $350
The Hisense 75-inch H5 Series 4K Roku TV (75H5R1) is $328.00 (was $668.00). It’s a 2026 model, and Walmart’s listing says it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, runs Roku OS and has three HDMI ports. The panel refreshes at 60Hz, so console gamers who want 120Hz should look elsewhere. If you’re comparing bigger, brighter sets, start with our guide to the best 4K TVs.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De’Longhi: $69.00 (was $119.00)
Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De’Longhi $69.00 (was $119.00)
One-button espresso and coffee from a compact pod machine
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De’Longhi is $69.00 (was $119.00). Nespresso says it brews four cup sizes, from espresso up to a full cup, and reads a barcode on each Vertuo capsule to set the brew. It only takes Vertuo pods, so plan on buying those for as long as you own it. For other options, see our guide to the best Nespresso machines.
Greenworks Pro 24V Brushless 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw Kit: $129.00 (was $217.44)
Greenworks Pro 24V Brushless 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw Kit $129.00 (was $217.44)
A full-size cordless saw with the battery and charger included
The Greenworks Pro 24V Brushless 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw Kit is $129.00 (was $217.44), and that includes a 4Ah battery and charger. Greenworks rates the brushless motor at 6,000 RPM with a 2-5/8-inch cut depth at 90 degrees, and says the USB-C battery can also charge your phone. Greenworks backs it with a five-year warranty. For how it stacks up, see our guide to the best circular saws.
TV and home theater deals from $30
- onn Fixed TV Wall Mount for 80- to 110-inch TVs $30.00 (was $42.88).
- VIZIO 4.1 Pro Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and wireless surrounds $79.00 (was $148.00).
- VIZIO 50-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV (VQD50X-10) $128.00.
- Philips 50-inch 144Hz QLED+ 4K Google TV $198.00 (was $329.99).
- VIZIO 65-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV (VQD65X-10) $248.00 (was $278.00).
- TCL 98-inch Q Series QLED 4K Google TV $898.00 (was $1,499.99).
- TCL 65-inch QM8L Mini-LED QLED Google TV $998.00 (was $1,398.00).
Laptop, headphone and computer deals from $9.88
- JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds $9.88 (was $26.99).
- JLab Pop Party Bluetooth Speaker $9.88 (was $24.99).
- HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset $57.99 (was $99.99).
- Beats Solo4 On-Ear Wireless Headphones $69.00 (was $199.99), also in Sandstone.
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 SE Gaming Mouse $69.00 (was $139.99).
- Corsair K65 Plus Wireless 75% Mechanical Keyboard $79.00 (was $159.99).
- Elgato Stream Deck Neo $79.00 (was $99.00).
- ASUS TUF Gaming 27-inch QHD 210Hz Monitor (VG27AQ5AZ) $129.00 (was $199.00).
- HP Smart Tank 5002 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer $149.00 (was $189.00).
- Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller $197.00 (was $219.00).
- Logitech G29 Racing Wheel with Driving Force Shifter $249.00 (was $299.00).
- Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS, 42mm aluminum) $299.00 (was $399.00).
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (Intel Core 3 N355, 8GB, 512GB SSD) $319.00 (was $599.99).
- Dell 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop (Core i5-1334U, 8GB, 512GB SSD) $429.00 (was $849.99).
- MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch 144Hz Gaming Laptop (RTX 5050, 16GB) $799.00 (was $1,299.00).
Kitchen and home deals from $15
- Gourmia 6-Quart Manual Slow Cooker $15.00 (was $49.99).
- Dirt Devil Power Express Bagless Upright Vacuum $37.00 (was $59.99).
- Ninja Professional Plus 72-ounce Blender with Auto-iQ $49.00 (was $89.00).
- T-fal Ceramic Nonstick 21-Piece Cookware Set $49.00 (was $119.99).
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 10-Piece Stoneware Bakeware Set $49.00 (was $94.00).
- Gourmia 14-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie $55.00 (was $129.00).
- Shark VACMOP Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop $59.68 (was $85.99).
- BISSELL PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum $59.76 (was $109.99).
- BISSELL Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner $74.62 (was $101.97).
- BISSELL PowerClean Cordless Stick Vacuum $78.00 (was $148.00).
- Shark HydroDuo Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner $78.97 (was $149.00).
- Ninja Crispi 4-Quart Glass Air Fryer $89.00 (was $139.00).
- BISSELL PowerForce Pet XL Upright Carpet Cleaner $98.00 (was $249.99).
- Homedics 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier $98.00 (was $129.98).
- BISSELL CrossWave Hard Floor Expert Wet/Dry Vacuum $98.87 (was $209.99).
- Carote 32-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $99.99 (was $219.99), sold by Carote on Walmart.
- Mainstays 3.3 cu. ft. Mini Fridge $108.00 (was $154.00).
- Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Indoor Griddle and Grill $129.00 (was $149.00).
- Ninja Grand Kitchen System 72-ounce Blender $129.00 (was $149.00).
- Ninja French Door 8-in-1 Countertop Oven (FO100) $169.00 (was $225.00).
- Ninja MultiPot 11-in-1 DualZone Multicooker $179.00 (was $199.00).
- Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum $219.99 (was $329.99), sold by Dyson on Walmart.
- Ninja Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer and Countertop Oven (DT501) $229.99 (was $399.99), sold by Ninja on Walmart.
Toy and game deals from $5
- Hasbro Jenga Classic $5.00 (was $14.99).
- Connect 4 Classic $5.00 (was $9.97).
- LEGO DUPLO My First Animal Train (10412) $10.00 (was $19.99).
- Star Wars Action Buddy Grogu Animatronic $15.00 (was $49.97).
- Razor Rollie Kix Light-Up Toddler Scooter $18.00 (was $34.99).
- Magna-Tiles Combo 46-Piece Set $20.00 (was $39.97).
- Hot Wheels Action Loop Cyclone Challenge Track Set $20.00 (was $39.99).
- Disney Stitch Jumbo 29-inch Plush $20.00 (was $40.00).
- LEGO Icons Poinsettia (10370) $28.00 (was $49.99).
- Razor RipRider 360 Mini Lightshow $48.00 (was $129.99).
- Power Wheels 6-Volt Ride-On Motortrike $48.00 (was $99.00).
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Book Nook $50.00 (was $79.95).
- Monster High Boo-tique Hotel Doll House $65.00 (was $107.99).
Smart home, tool and grill deals from $10
- Wyze Cam OG Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera $10.00 (was $29.97).
- Govee Smart RGBWW A19 LED Bulbs, 12-pack $59.97 (was $84.97).
- Govee 49.2-foot Outdoor Strip Light Evo $67.00 (was $99.99).
- Traeger Woodridge Wi-Fi Pellet Grill $799.00 (was $899.99).
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