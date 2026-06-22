Walmart has just about every vacuum it sells on sale up to 66% off right now

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You may have heard that there’s a big sale event happening at another online retailer this week. While Amazon’s big deals start tomorrow, Walmart has already dropped prices, and these vacuums offer some of the most substantial discounts. The deals include manual vacuums as well as robot models that can vacuum and mop all without your input. Just imagine you’re chilling and watching soccer while your automated buddy keeps everything nice and tidy.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop $259.99 (was $759.98) Best robot vacuum of the sale, 66 percent off It will clean any floor you can throw at it. ECOVACS See It



The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Pro at $259.99 is the robot vacuum to buy in this sale, and it’s the deepest discount on the board. It vacuums at 11,000Pa and mops on the same pass, with an edge-adaptive pad that actually reaches the baseboards. The AI obstacle avoidance keeps it from eating charging cables and socks.



The Dyson V8 Absolute at $299.99 is the cordless pick, and this configuration is a Walmart exclusive. It’s got the suction to pull pet hair out of a rug, whole-machine HEPA filtration, and a tool for floors, carpet, and upholstery. Battery runs about 40 minutes, enough for most homes on one charge. It’s the one to grab if you’d rather drive the vacuum yourself.

Roborock QV 35S Robot Vacuum and Mop $449.00 (was $749.99) Premium robot vacuum and mop, 40 percent off It’s about time we get robot butlers. Roborock See It

The Roborock QV 35S at $449 is the premium robot pick, 40 percent off. It maps the house, cleans in rows instead of bouncing around, and mops hard floors, and the app handles schedules and no-go zones. This is the hands-off option for a multi-room home.

The Tineco LiteVak at $99.99 is the budget cordless, 67 percent off and the value play of the bunch. It’s light enough to carry up the stairs one-handed, runs a HEPA filter, and has an LED headlight that shows the dust you’d miss. For a second vacuum or a small apartment, it’s plenty. Hard to do better at a hundred bucks.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum $399.99 (was $599.00) Best upright for pet hair, 33 percent off Pet hair is the final boss to vacuums. Dyson See It

The Dyson Ball Animal 3 at $399.99 is the upright for homes with pets and carpet, 33 percent off. The corded motor never runs out mid-clean, and the ball steering gets it around furniture. It’s heavier than a stick vac, but it pulls more out of deep pile. There’s a black dog hair from my dog on my laptop screen right now. I might need to grab one of these myself.

Robot vacuum deals

These are the robot vacuums, led by the Roborock QV 35S at $449, down to the Roboevo at $84.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Cordless and stick vacuum deals

These are the cordless and stick vacuums, led by the Dyson V8 Absolute at $299.99, down to the NEXPOW handheld at $29.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Upright and carpet cleaner deals

These are the uprights and carpet washers, led by the Dyson Ball Animal 3 at $399.99, down to the Tineco GO Max floor washer at $109.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Walmart’s deals move by the hour, so check the price before you buy and check back as we add new arrivals. If you grab one thing, make it the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Pro at $259.99. It’s the rare robot that vacuums and mops well for the price most people will actually pay.