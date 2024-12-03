These 70+ Cyber Monday deals are still on sale and make great gifts

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 5 Hours Ago

38% off

A DeWalt Drill Driver kit with a bag and charger on a plain background

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver, 1/2 Inch, 2 Speed, XR 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included $99

29%

Sony belt-drive turntable with no record on it and the lid open

Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable $179

25% off

JBL mini Bluetooth speaker in blue

JBL Go 3 - Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker $29

43% off

Bluetti AC180 solar generator

BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180 $568 (with coupon)

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cyber Monday has officially come and gone, and many great deals have again gone into hibernation. But there are still plenty of bargains out there if you know where to look. So, if you’re looking for some new fitness gear, new home theater equipment, or anything in between, this list can help. We’ve spent the past 12 days scouring the internet for deals, so what’s one more? Remember, buying enough good presents for people automatically gets you onto Santa’s nice list. #lifehack.

Fitness deals

Tool deals

Home improvement deals

Kitchen deals

Gadget deals

TV deals

Soundbar deals

Computer and peripheral deals

Streaming deals

Router deals

Speaker and headphone deals

Health and grooming deals

Deals for kids

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

PopSci's Guide to Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.

SHOP CYBER MONDAY
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.