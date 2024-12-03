These 70+ Cyber Monday deals are still on sale and make great gifts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Cyber Monday has officially come and gone, and many great deals have again gone into hibernation. But there are still plenty of bargains out there if you know where to look. So, if you’re looking for some new fitness gear, new home theater equipment, or anything in between, this list can help. We’ve spent the past 12 days scouring the internet for deals, so what’s one more? Remember, buying enough good presents for people automatically gets you onto Santa’s nice list. #lifehack.
Fitness deals
- WHOOP 4.0 with 12 Month Subscription $199 (was $239)
- Garmin Forerunner® 255, GPS Running Smartwatch $249 (was $349)
- Garmin Instinct 2S $199 (was $299)
- Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Solar $549 (was $799)
- Isopure Unflavored Protein, 25g Whey Isolate, Zero Carb & Keto Friendly, 47 Servings, 3 Pounds $67 (was $79)
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $379 (was $549)
Tool deals
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver $99 (was $159)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece, 1/4 & 3/8″ Drive, MM/SAE $99 (was $155)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $129 (was $239)
- DEWALT Thickness Planer, Two Speed, 13-inch, 15 Amp, 20,000 RPM Motor $599 (was $799)
- Metabo HPT Compound Miter Saw, 10″ Miter Saw $99 (was $159)
Home improvement deals
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug $12 (was $17)
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $81 (was $123)
- LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies Pets Hair $79 (was $100)
- BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $137 (was $237)
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring $141 (was $230)
Kitchen deals
- HYDRO FLASK Wide Mouth vacuum insulated stainless steel cupholder water bottle with leakproof straw cap $33 (Was $44)
- Breville the Bambino Plus Espresso Machine with Auto Milk Frother $399 (was $499)
- Hydro Flask Insulated Mug for Coffee Mug $21 (was $28)
- CamelBak Horizon 20oz Tumbler $17 (was $25)
- Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System $179 (was $249)
- Ninja Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew $99 (was $149)
- OXO Brew Rapid Brewer $27 (was $39)
Gadget deals
- Tile by Life360 Slim (2024) $24 (was $30)
- Tile by Life360 Mate (2024) Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More. Phone Finder. Both iOS and Android Compatible. 4-Pack $65 (was $80)
- DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones $90 (was $140)
TV deals
- Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series: LED Smart Google TV $999 (was $1,499)
- TCL 75-Inch QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV $1,299 (was $1,999)
- Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series $149 (was $249)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV $897 (was $1,499)
- Hisense 75-Inch Class U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV $897 (was $1,397)
Soundbar deals
- SAMSUNG HW-S50B/ZA 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar $147 (was $247)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, 2.0 speaker $89 (was $119)
- Roku Streambar SE $69 (was $99)
Computer and peripheral deals
- Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with Apple M2 chip $469 (was $999)
- SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD, 1TB External Solid State Drive $88 (was $160)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse $40 (was $70)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable $279 (was $449)
- Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset $189 (was $249)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset $65 (was $100)
Streaming deals
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K $29 (was $49)
- Roku Express 4K+ $24 (was $39)
- Roku Ultra 2024 $79 (was $99)
- Roku Streambar SE $69 (was $99)
Router deals
- Google Nest WiFi Pro – Wi-Fi 6E $199 (was $299)
- TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router V4 (Archer AX21) $69 (was $99)
- TP-Link AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AXE75) $134 (was $199)
- TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router $49 (was $79)
- TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 WiFi 7 Router $199 (was $299)
Speaker and headphone deals
- JBL Go 3 – Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker $29 (was $39)
- Sonos Ace – Black – Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Noise Cancellation $327 (was $449)
- Amazon Echo Buds (newest model), True Wireless Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds $24 (was $49)
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199 (was $345)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones $198 (was $349)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones $229 (was $379)
- Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker,Black $499 (was $599)
- Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker $120 (was $150)
- Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $130 (was $180)
- Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black & Brass $99 (was $169)
Health and grooming deals
- AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit $49 (was $119)
- RENPHO Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief $44 (was $59)
- 23andMe Ancestry Service – DNA Test Kit with Personalized Genetic Reports $59 (was $119)
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser For Teeth $79 (was $99)
- Dyson Airwrap $489 (was $599)
- Philips Norelco Shaver 3900, Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver $55 (was $79)
Deals for kids
- National Geographic Rock Tumbler Kit $43 (was $59)
- NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Glowing Marble Run $30 (was $35)
PopSci's Guide to Cyber Monday
The best Cyber Monday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.