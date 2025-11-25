Walmart’s Black Friday laptop deals just dropped and they include gaming rigs under $600

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Walmart’s Black Friday laptop deals are live, and the big blue retailer has some solid deals on all types of machines. We’re seeing genuinely solid configs—165Hz gaming laptops under $600, AI-powered workstations for $500, and budget daily drivers that actually do what you need them to do. The original prices here represent the typical elevated MSRP prices, but the models listed here are actual solid buys.

Acer’s Nitro V line is built for 1080p gaming, and this config hits the sweet spot. You’re getting a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD—plenty of horsepower for esports titles and most modern AAA games at reasonable settings. At about 36% off, it’s a strong midrange gaming deal that still leaves room in the budget for a good mouse and headset.

If you want a premium-feeling work machine with some next-gen AI muscle, the HP OmniBook 5 is the standout value in this batch. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 255U processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD behind a 16-inch 2K touchscreen, so you’ve got the screen real estate and storage to live in spreadsheets, creative apps, and video calls all day. Dropping from $799 to $499 (about 38% off) makes this one of the most aggressive prices we’ve seen on a 16-inch AI-focused laptop this season.

For students, casual users, or anyone who just needs a reliable everyday machine without spending much, this Vivobook Go is the slam-dunk cheap pick. It’s built around an Intel Core i3-N305 processor with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB UFS drive, plus a 15.6-inch full HD display that’s easier on the eyes than the usual 1366 x 768 budget panels. At just $219—about 27% off—it’s a big step up from bargain-bin hardware without a big step up in price.

Laptop deals

Gaming laptops

Premium laptops

Business & work laptops

Budget Windows laptops (under $300)

Chromebooks

2-in-1 & touchscreen laptops

If you’re trying to maximize value, the Acer Nitro V and HP OmniBook 5 are the two to beat—one for gaming, one for productivity—while the Vivobook Go and budget Windows picks keep things surprisingly capable under $300. As usual with Walmart’s Black Friday deals, many of these are marketplace configurations with eyebrow-raising “was” prices, but the current sale prices themselves are still very competitive for the specs you’re getting.