Walmart’s Black Friday laptop deals just dropped and they include gaming rigs under $600

Walmart’s Black Friday laptop deals are live, and the big blue retailer has some solid deals on all types of machines. We’re seeing genuinely solid configs—165Hz gaming laptops under $600, AI-powered workstations for $500, and budget daily drivers that actually do what you need them to do. The original prices here represent the typical elevated MSRP prices, but the models listed here are actual solid buys.
Top picks
Acer Nitro V 15.6" 165Hz Gaming Laptop — $599 (was $929)See It
Acer’s Nitro V line is built for 1080p gaming, and this config hits the sweet spot. You’re getting a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD—plenty of horsepower for esports titles and most modern AAA games at reasonable settings. At about 36% off, it’s a strong midrange gaming deal that still leaves room in the budget for a good mouse and headset.
HP OmniBook 5 16" 2K Touch AI Laptop — $499 (was $799)See It
If you want a premium-feeling work machine with some next-gen AI muscle, the HP OmniBook 5 is the standout value in this batch. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 255U processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD behind a 16-inch 2K touchscreen, so you’ve got the screen real estate and storage to live in spreadsheets, creative apps, and video calls all day. Dropping from $799 to $499 (about 38% off) makes this one of the most aggressive prices we’ve seen on a 16-inch AI-focused laptop this season.
ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6" FHD Laptop — $219 (was $299)See It
For students, casual users, or anyone who just needs a reliable everyday machine without spending much, this Vivobook Go is the slam-dunk cheap pick. It’s built around an Intel Core i3-N305 processor with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB UFS drive, plus a 15.6-inch full HD display that’s easier on the eyes than the usual 1366 x 768 budget panels. At just $219—about 27% off—it’s a big step up from bargain-bin hardware without a big step up in price.
Laptop deals
Gaming laptops
- Acer Nitro V 15.6″ FHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $599 (was $929)
- HP Victus 15.6″ FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming Notebook (Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060) — $999.99 (was $1,279.00)
- CHUWI GemiBook Plus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (12th Gen Intel CPU, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6) — $265.99 (was $479.00)
- 17.3″ IPS FHD Gaming Laptop (AMD Radeon 680M GPU, 100W USB-C fast charging, fingerprint reader) — $569.99 (was $899.99)
- RNRUO 15.6″ Windows 11 Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, “light gaming” configuration) — $359.99 (was $698.00)
Premium laptops
- HP OmniBook 5 16″ 2K Touch Laptop AI PC (Intel Core Ultra 7 255U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $499 (was $799)
- HP 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen Business Laptop (Intel 10-Core i7-1355U, Intel Iris Xe, Copilot, Wi-Fi 6) — $879.99 (was $979.99)
- HP Laptop Computer 15.6″ Touchscreen for Student/Home (DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Copilot) — $609.99 (was $679.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 i3530 Business Laptop 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen (Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $623.39 (was $729.99)
- HP Envy 17.3″ Touchscreen Laptop (16:10 FHD display, 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, backlit keyboard, numeric keypad) — $1,439.00 (was $1,599.89)
Business & work laptops
- HP 17.3″ Touchscreen Business Laptop (HD+ anti-glare, AMD Radeon GPU, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Pro) — $749.99 (was $3,749.95)
- HP 17.3″ Touchscreen Business Laptop (HD+ anti-glare, AMD Radeon GPU, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Pro) — $799.99 (was $3,999.95)
- HP 17.3″ Touchscreen Business Laptop (HD+ anti-glare, AMD Radeon GPU, 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Pro) — $989.99 (was $4,949.95)
- HP 17.3″ Laptop for Business and Students (HD+ display, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Pro) — $829.99 (was $4,149.95)
- Dell Inspiron 15 i3530 Business Laptop 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen (Intel Core i5-1334U, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD) — $799.99 (was $899.99)
Budget Windows laptops (under $300)
- ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6″ FHD Laptop (Intel i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS) — $219 (was $299)
- CHUWI GemiBook XPro 14″ Laptop (12th Gen Intel CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2160 x 1440 IPS display) — $195.99 (was $299.00)
- 15.6″ Laptop Computer (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Celeron N4000, 100% sRGB screen, dual-band Wi-Fi) — $189.79 (was $299.00)
- RNRUO 14.1″ Windows 11 Business Laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p display, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0) — $179.99 (was $399.00)
- RNRUO 15.6″ Windows 11 Laptop (Dual 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, AMD 3020-series CPU, 1080p display) — $190.99 (was $429.00)
Chromebooks
- Pre-Owned Acer Chromebook 315 15.6″ (Intel N4500, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Pure Silver) — $109 (was $199)
- Acer Chromebook 315 15.6″ (Intel N4500, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, ChromeOS, multiple colorways) — $109 (was $199)
- Restored Gateway Chromebook 314 (Intel Celeron N4500, 6GB RAM, 128GB SSD, refurbished) — $113.99
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook 14″ Touchscreen (Full HD display, Wi-Fi 6, ChromeOS) — $296.99 (was $329.99)
2-in-1 & touchscreen laptops
- HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Core Ultra 5 236V, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro) — $969.99 (was $1,139.99)
- KUU 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Ryzen R3, backlit keyboard, 1080p display) — $298.00 (was $369.00)
- CHUWI 10.51″ 360° Touchscreen Mini Laptop (12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 2-in-1 tablet/notebook) — $340.98 (was $499.00)
- 14″ Windows 11 Pro 2-in-1 (tablet + keyboard + stylus, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel N100) — $378.79 (was $499.00)
If you’re trying to maximize value, the Acer Nitro V and HP OmniBook 5 are the two to beat—one for gaming, one for productivity—while the Vivobook Go and budget Windows picks keep things surprisingly capable under $300. As usual with Walmart’s Black Friday deals, many of these are marketplace configurations with eyebrow-raising “was” prices, but the current sale prices themselves are still very competitive for the specs you’re getting.
