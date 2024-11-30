15 Cyber Monday router deals that will finally fix your slow Wi-Fi

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A fast, consistent connection to the Internet has become a necessity for getting work done and enjoying yourself afterwards. Using a slow Wi-Fi network full of dead zones will get frustrating immediately, which is why you should use Cyber Monday as an opportunity to upgrade your routers. Wi-Fi routers from all the major companies are currently on sale, and we’ve collected the best ones for your convenience. Whether you want to stream videos in 4K, play online games, or get through a meeting without looking blurry, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

No corner of your living space can hide from WiFi with this advanced mesh system. It supports WiFi 6E, which makes your connection faster across a wider number of devices. Plus, it covers up to 7,200 square feet with up to 4.9 Gbps across 6 streams. If you want an even faster connection, you’ll find a 2.5 Gbps port and two Gigabit ports in every Deco unit. Setup is simple thanks to a companion app and built-in security features keep your connection safe.

TP-Link is offering a $350 price cut on its BE10000 Whole Home Mesh System, which is the deepest discount we’ve seen on any Wi-Fi Routers. The system contains three Wi-Fi 7 routers, which can cover an area up to 7,600 Square Feet, which makes it perfect for multi-story homes, or houses with thick walls. One of the routers needs to be connected to your cable modem using an Ethernet cable, which is included in the box, while the other two only need to be plugged into an outlet. The routers can achieve speeds of up to 10Gbps thanks to its quad-band antennas, so if you have an extremely fast Internet plan from your Internet Service Provider, you’ll be able to take advantage of it. Having routers with four bands also allows you to keep up to 200 devices connected without heavily impacting your speed. TP-Link says it uses AI to optimize the connection between each router, too. If you have a large home, and want a solid connection to the Internet, this is the upgrade you need.

