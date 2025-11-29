Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals drop Dewalt tools and combo kits to clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Whether you’re building out a new 20V MAX setup or just grabbing a few extra blades and bits, these DEWALT Cyber Monday deals cover just about every tool category. Here are the standouts plus a long list of discounted gear to load up your toolbox while the prices are low.
Editor’s picks
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Drill Driver Set (DCD777D1) — $99 (was $179)See It
If you just want a dependable everyday drill without the bulk or price of a giant kit, this XR 20V MAX driver hits the sweet spot. It’s compact and easy to maneuver in tight spaces, but still has plenty of power for most household projects, furniture builds, and light renovation work. At around 45% off, it’s one of the best bang-for-buck DEWALT deals in the bunch.
DEWALT 20V MAX Hammer Drill & Impact Driver 2-Tool Kit (DCK299M2) — $299 (was $409)See It
This kit pairs a 20V MAX XR hammer drill with a high-torque impact driver, giving you a go-to duo for everything from masonry anchors to stubborn structural screws. It’s a big step up from basic homeowner drills, with more power, runtime, and control for serious DIYers and working tradespeople alike.
DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool (DCK1021D2) — $647 (was $999)See It
If you’re starting from scratch or ready to upgrade everything at once, this 10-tool 20V MAX combo is the fast track to a pro-level setup. You get a full spread of cordless tools for drilling, driving, cutting, and more, all running on the same battery platform so you can swap packs between tools on the job. At more than $350 off, it’s an easy high-impact Cyber Monday buy.
DEWALT 20V MAX combo kits & cordless tools
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2) $129 (was $179)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Drill & Impact Driver 2-Tool Combo (DCK277D2) $149 (was $249)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Wrench 2-Tool Combo Kit (DCK205P1) $299 (was $389)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool (DCK1021D2) $647 (was $999)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Orbital Sander & Oscillating Tool 2-Tool Set (DCK202P1) $259 (was $349)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Angle Grinder & Die Grinder 2-Tool Set (DCK203P1) $319 (was $409)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Hammer Drill & Impact Driver 2-Tool Kit (DCK299M2) $299 (was $409)
- DEWALT 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit (DCK551D1M1) $449 (was $639)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (DCS356D1) $159 (was $200.97)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Compact Reciprocating Saw (DCS387B) $129
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Compact Drill/Driver with Powerstack (DCD800D1E1) $189
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Drill Driver Set (DCD777D1) $99 (was $179)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver 1/4-Inch Kit (DCF787D1) $99 (was $179)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Drywall Screw Gun + Cut-Out Tool Kit (DCK265D2) $359 (was $379)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Ratchet Set (DCF510GE1) $299 (was $349)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Powered Portable Water Tank (DCE6820B) $389 (was $449)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Copper Swaging Tool Kit (DCE450D1) $329 (was $549)
DEWALT benchtop & woodworking tools
- DEWALT 20-Inch Scroll Saw (DW788) $459 (was $599)
- DEWALT Benchtop Planer 12-1/2-Inch (DW734) $549 (was $579)
- DEWALT Thickness Planer 13-Inch (DW735X) $649 (was $799)
DEWALT hand tools, mechanics sets & storage
- DEWALT 3/8-Inch Torque Wrench (DWMT75463) $72.99 (was $109.99)
- DEWALT Mechanic Tool Set 168-Piece (DWMT73803) $130 (was $159.99)
- DEWALT 1/4″ Drive 50-Pc Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT45422) $39 (was $49.99)
- DEWALT Leather Tool Belt Organizer (DWST550113) $110 (was $134)
- DEWALT Impact Socket Set SAE 10-Pc (DW22838) $33.75
- DEWALT Nut Driver Set Magnetic 5-Pc (DW2235IR) $12.99
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set 84-Pc (DWMT45424) $75.99
DEWALT blades, bits & attachments
- DEWALT FLEXTORQ Right Angle Drill Attachment (DWAMRASETFT) $29.97 (was $40.48)
- DEWALT 10-Inch Miter/Table Saw Blade 2-Pack (DWA110CMB) $37.73 (was $57.48)
- DEWALT OSC General Purpose Set 3-Pc (DWA423SET) $22.49 (was $27.98)
- DEWALT Titanium Drill Bit Set 14-Pc (DW1354) $17.74 (was $22.98)
- DEWALT Flextorq 40-Pc Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2NGFT40IR) $20.69 (was $29.98)
- DEWALT Wool Buffing Pad Kit 7-Inch (DW4985CL) $26.98 (was $32.98)
- DEWALT Oscillating Blades 3-Pc (DWA4209) $9.98 (was $11)
- DEWALT Reciprocating Saw Blade Set 6-Pc (DW4896) $18.97 (was $22.82)
- DEWALT 10-Inch Miter Saw Blades 2-Pack (DW3106P5) $67.98
- DEWALT Right Angle Flex Shaft Attachment (DWARAFS) $26 (was $32.98)
- DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set 40-Pc (DWA2T40IR) $21.99
- DEWALT Impact Ready Pivoting Nutsetters 4-Pc (DWPVTDRV) $14.97 (was $16.99)
- DEWALT Impact Connect Pipe Cutter (DWAIPCIR) $19.97 (was $34.48)
DEWALT measuring & layout tools
- DEWALT 12V MAX Green 360° Laser Level (DW089LG) $424.15 (was $609)
The best Black Friday deals for 2025