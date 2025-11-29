Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals drop Dewalt tools and combo kits to clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re building out a new 20V MAX setup or just grabbing a few extra blades and bits, these DEWALT Cyber Monday deals cover just about every tool category. Here are the standouts plus a long list of discounted gear to load up your toolbox while the prices are low.

Editor’s picks



If you just want a dependable everyday drill without the bulk or price of a giant kit, this XR 20V MAX driver hits the sweet spot. It’s compact and easy to maneuver in tight spaces, but still has plenty of power for most household projects, furniture builds, and light renovation work. At around 45% off, it’s one of the best bang-for-buck DEWALT deals in the bunch.



This kit pairs a 20V MAX XR hammer drill with a high-torque impact driver, giving you a go-to duo for everything from masonry anchors to stubborn structural screws. It’s a big step up from basic homeowner drills, with more power, runtime, and control for serious DIYers and working tradespeople alike.



If you’re starting from scratch or ready to upgrade everything at once, this 10-tool 20V MAX combo is the fast track to a pro-level setup. You get a full spread of cordless tools for drilling, driving, cutting, and more, all running on the same battery platform so you can swap packs between tools on the job. At more than $350 off, it’s an easy high-impact Cyber Monday buy.

DEWALT blades, bits & attachments