Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals drop Dewalt tools and combo kits to clearance prices

Whether you need a full new Dewalt tool kit or just a few pieces or accessories, they're on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Dewalt tools cyber monday
Dewalt

Whether you’re building out a new 20V MAX setup or just grabbing a few extra blades and bits, these DEWALT Cyber Monday deals cover just about every tool category. Here are the standouts plus a long list of discounted gear to load up your toolbox while the prices are low.

Editor’s picks

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Drill Driver Set (DCD777D1) — $99 (was $179)

Dewalt drill driver
For $99, you’re basically getting the tool and charger completely free.

Dewalt
If you just want a dependable everyday drill without the bulk or price of a giant kit, this XR 20V MAX driver hits the sweet spot. It’s compact and easy to maneuver in tight spaces, but still has plenty of power for most household projects, furniture builds, and light renovation work. At around 45% off, it’s one of the best bang-for-buck DEWALT deals in the bunch.

DEWALT 20V MAX Hammer Drill & Impact Driver 2-Tool Kit (DCK299M2) — $299 (was $409)

Dewalt hammer drill combo
With a hammer drill and impact driver, you can take things apart, then put them back together.

Dewalt
This kit pairs a 20V MAX XR hammer drill with a high-torque impact driver, giving you a go-to duo for everything from masonry anchors to stubborn structural screws. It’s a big step up from basic homeowner drills, with more power, runtime, and control for serious DIYers and working tradespeople alike.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool (DCK1021D2) — $647 (was $999)

Dewalt 10-piece tool kit
Get a full-on tool kit in one shot.

Dewalt
If you’re starting from scratch or ready to upgrade everything at once, this 10-tool 20V MAX combo is the fast track to a pro-level setup. You get a full spread of cordless tools for drilling, driving, cutting, and more, all running on the same battery platform so you can swap packs between tools on the job. At more than $350 off, it’s an easy high-impact Cyber Monday buy.

DEWALT 20V MAX combo kits & cordless tools

DEWALT benchtop & woodworking tools

DEWALT hand tools, mechanics sets & storage

DEWALT blades, bits & attachments

DEWALT measuring & layout tools

 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.