Amazon’s early Cyber Monday deals are clearing out Anker chargers, cables, and docks for absurdly low prices

Your smartphone, laptop, and other devices never have to run out of battery. With a little bit of planning and help from Anker’s awesome charging accessories, you can keep those cells full at all times. Amazon has rolled out its Cyber Monday deals and they include just about every type of product Anker makes. You can save on power banks, charging stations, portable power stations, and more. These are some of the best deals I’ve seen this holiday shopping season, so grab what you need and pick up some gifts for everyone while you’re at it.

Editor’s picks: the best Anker deals to grab first

This flight-approved brick is built for travel and hybrid work, with enough capacity to top up a laptop once or twice plus your phone and headphones. Three 100W USB-C ports and built-in retractable cables mean you can power multiple devices at full speed without digging for extra wires, and the price drops to $87.99 (was $134.99, 35% off).

This 240W desktop hub can fast-charge a laptop, phone, tablet, and accessories at once with 4 USB-C, 2 USB-A, and 2 AC outlets plus a detachable 5-ft extension cord. It’s the kind of “buy one and clean up your whole desk” accessory that people actually use every day, and it’s $89.99 (was $129.99, 31% off).

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 iPhone 17 Charging Station $72 (was $109)

A foldable Qi2 15W stand that charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in one compact unit (adapter included). It’s great for nightstands, travel, and small desks, and drops to $72.99 (was $109.99, 34% off), which is strong for a true 3-in-1.

Anker Portable Power Station SOLIX C1000 $397 (was $799)

A 1,056Wh LiFePO4 power station with 1,800W output (2,400W peak) is serious backup for outages, camping, or van life. It fast-charges in as little as 58 minutes, runs essentials like fridges, routers, laptops, and power tools, and is down to $397 (was $799, 50% off), which is a huge discount for this class of gear.

Desk chargers & power strips

Portable power banks & laptop batteries

Travel chargers, car chargers & MagSafe mounts

USB-C hubs & docking stations

Portable power stations & solar generators (Anker SOLIX)