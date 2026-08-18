TCL just dropped TVs and soundbars to clearance prices before the football season

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TCL’s 2026 TVs have been out long enough that their prices are finally moving, and the 2025 sets are still sitting on the shelf underneath them, which makes TCL a confusing brand to shop. I went through every TV and soundbar in TCL’s August sale on Amazon this morning and pulled the price history on each one to sort the real discounts from the list-price theater. The 2026 QM8L and QM7L Mini LED sets are where the actual price lows are, while the 2025 QM6K line is cheap in absolute terms but hovering right around where it has sat all summer. Both are worth buying. They’re just worth buying for different reasons.

TCL 65-Inch QM6K Mini LED 4K TV $697.99 (was $799.99) A 144Hz Mini LED panel at the price most brands charge for a basic 60Hz set TCL See It

The TCL 65QM6K is the set I’d point most people toward in this sale, because it puts a Mini LED backlight and a 144Hz native panel together at $697.99, and that pairing normally starts closer to a thousand dollars. TCL specs it with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, an Onkyo 2.1 speaker system, and Google TV, plus a remote that lights up when you pick it up. Know the history before you buy, though: this set dropped to $497.99 last November, so $697.99 is a fair price rather than a floor. The 75-inch QM6K at $897.99 and the 85-inch QM6K at $1,197.99 are both discounted too if you want more screen for the money.

TCL S55H 2.1 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer $119.99 (was $159.99) The cheapest real fix for a flat TV that sounds like a laptop TCL See It

The TCL S55H is a 220-watt 2.1 bar with a wireless subwoofer at $119.99, and that’s the tier where a soundbar stops being a novelty and starts solving the dialogue problem every thin TV has. TCL rates it for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, and it runs an auto room calibration pass and takes Bluetooth from a phone. Its 12-month chart averages about $127 and bottoms out at $99, so $119.99 is a good normal price rather than a low. If you have a bigger room to fill, the step-up bars further down the page get you real surround channels.

TCL 65-Inch QM8L SQD-Mini LED 4K TV $1,397.99 (was $2,499.99) TCL’s brightest 2026 panel at the lowest price it has carried since launch TCL See It

The TCL 65QM8L has dropped to $1,397.99, the lowest Amazon has charged for it since the set went on sale in April, and it’s one of the few genuine price lows in this event. QM8L sits at the top of TCL’s 2026 Mini LED stack, with a rated peak brightness up to 6,000 nits, a 144Hz panel, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system in place of the Onkyo setup in the cheaper lines. It also adds the wide viewing angle layer that the QM6K and QM64L skip, which matters if your couch is wider than your TV. At $1,397.99 it runs $200 more than the 65-inch QM7L, which is a small gap for a jump from a rated 3,000 nits to 6,000.

Best TCL QM8L and QM7L Mini LED TV deals

The QM8L and QM7L are TCL’s 2026 flagship lines, and several sets across the two have fallen to their lowest recorded Amazon prices. The 75-inch QM8L and the 85-inch QM7L are the pair worth comparing head to head, because they both land at $1,697.99 and you’re choosing between more brightness and ten more inches for identical money.

Best TCL QM6K Mini LED TV deals from $499

The QM6K is TCL’s 2025 line, and it’s now the cheap route into Mini LED with a 144Hz panel, since the 2026 sets have taken over the shelf above it. The 50-inch QM6K at $499.99 sits within $22 of the lowest price it has ever sold for, and the 55-inch QM6K at $547.99 is the one most apartments should be looking at.

Best TCL QM64L Fire TV deals

The QM64L is the Amazon-exclusive version of TCL’s 2026 Mini LED set, running Fire TV and an Alexa+ voice remote instead of Google TV. Prices track the QM6K closely at every size, so the real decision is which interface you’d rather live with every night. The 85-inch QM64L at $1,199.99 is where the discount gets interesting, since it’s $300 off and the same money as the 85-inch QM6K.

Best TCL soundbar deals from $55

TCL’s soundbar range starts at a $54.99 two-channel bar and climbs to a 7.1.4 system with rear speakers, and the discounts get deeper as you move up the line. The TCL Q85H at $597.99 is the one bar in this sale that ships with separate rear speakers, and the TCL S45H S Class at $54.99 is the one to throw at a dorm TV and forget about.