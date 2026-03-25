Amazon is blowing out Sony headphones, earbuds, and TVs for up to 46% off during the Big Spring Sale

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Sony is discounting headphones, earbuds, speakers, and even a couple of BRAVIA OLED TVs for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The audio deals range from $13 wired earbuds up to $198 floor-standing speakers, with the strongest values landing on the noise-canceling headphones — the WH-CH720N is $98 (46 percent off) and the ULT WEAR is $148 (41 percent off). There are also two BRAVIA 8 OLED TVs as lightning deals on March 25, if you’re looking for something bigger. All of the audio and speaker deals go live March 23.
The Sony WH-CH720N is $98, down from $180. These are Sony’s entry-level noise-canceling over-ear headphones — lightweight at about 6.8 ounces, with up to 35 hours of battery life and multipoint Bluetooth so you can switch between your phone and laptop without re-pairing. They don’t have the premium build or sound tuning of the WH-1000XM5, but at less than half the price they’re a strong option for commuting, working from home, or travel. Available in multiple colors.
Sony headphone deals
- Sony ULT WEAR Noise Canceling Headphones $148.00 (was $249.99) — 41% off. Over-ear ANC with Alexa, extra bass modes, 30-hour battery life.
- Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset $78.00 (was $119.99) — 35% off. PS5-compatible with spatial sound and a boom mic. Available in two colors.
- Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Canceling (Wired) $48.00 (was $59.99) — 20% off. Budget wired ANC on-ear headphones.
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear $48.00 (was $69.99) — 31% off. Up to 50 hours of battery life, no ANC. Lightweight daily driver. Available in five color options.
Sony earbud deals
- Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Earbuds $48.00 (was $69.99) — 31% off. Up to 22 hours total battery with the case, Bluetooth 5.3. Available in two colors.
- Sony WI-C100 Wireless In-Ear $28.00 (was $39.99) — 30% off. Neckband-style wireless earbuds with a built-in mic. Available in three colors.
- Sony MDREX15AP Wired In-Ear Earbuds $12.99 (was $24.99) — 48% off. Basic wired earbuds with an inline mic. Good to have as a backup.
Sony speaker deals
- Sony SRS-XB100 Portable Speaker $43.00 (was $64.99) — 34% off. Bluetooth, waterproof, about the size of a soda can. Surprisingly loud for its size.
- Sony CS Center Channel Speaker (SS-CS8M2) $198.00 (was $249.99) — 21% off. 2-way, 3-driver center channel. 2025 model.
- Sony CS Bookshelf Speakers (SS-CS5M2, Pair) $228.00 (was $279.99) — 19% off. 3-way hi-res bookshelf speakers. 2025 model.
- Sony CS Floorstanding Speaker (SS-CS3M2) $248.00 (was $299.99) — 17% off. 3-way, 4-driver hi-res floorstanding speaker. 2025 model. Sold individually.
Sony BRAVIA TV deals
These are lightning deals on March 25, meaning they’ll be available for a limited time at these prices. Both are BRAVIA 8 OLEDs — Sony’s mid-range OLED line with Dolby Vision, Google TV, and excellent picture quality for movies and gaming.
- Sony BRAVIA 8 65″ 4K OLED $1,198.40 (was $2,499.99) — 52% off. Lightning deal 3/25. Dolby Vision HDR, Google TV, 120Hz.
- Sony BRAVIA 8 55″ 4K OLED $958.40 (was $1,799.99) — 47% off. Lightning deal 3/25. Same panel and features in the smaller size.
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