Amazon is blowing out Sony headphones, earbuds, and TVs for up to 46% off during the Big Spring Sale

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Sony is discounting headphones, earbuds, speakers, and even a couple of BRAVIA OLED TVs for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The audio deals range from $13 wired earbuds up to $198 floor-standing speakers, with the strongest values landing on the noise-canceling headphones — the WH-CH720N is $98 (46 percent off) and the ULT WEAR is $148 (41 percent off). There are also two BRAVIA 8 OLED TVs as lightning deals on March 25, if you’re looking for something bigger. All of the audio and speaker deals go live March 23.

The Sony WH-CH720N is $98, down from $180. These are Sony’s entry-level noise-canceling over-ear headphones — lightweight at about 6.8 ounces, with up to 35 hours of battery life and multipoint Bluetooth so you can switch between your phone and laptop without re-pairing. They don’t have the premium build or sound tuning of the WH-1000XM5, but at less than half the price they’re a strong option for commuting, working from home, or travel. Available in multiple colors.

Sony headphone deals

Sony earbud deals

Sony speaker deals

Sony BRAVIA TV deals

These are lightning deals on March 25, meaning they’ll be available for a limited time at these prices. Both are BRAVIA 8 OLEDs — Sony’s mid-range OLED line with Dolby Vision, Google TV, and excellent picture quality for movies and gaming.

Sony BRAVIA 8 65″ 4K OLED $1,198.40 (was $2,499.99) — 52% off. Lightning deal 3/25. Dolby Vision HDR, Google TV, 120Hz.

$1,198.40 (was $2,499.99) — 52% off. Lightning deal 3/25. Dolby Vision HDR, Google TV, 120Hz. Sony BRAVIA 8 55″ 4K OLED $958.40 (was $1,799.99) — 47% off. Lightning deal 3/25. Same panel and features in the smaller size.