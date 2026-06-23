Amazon just dropped dozens of TVs to clearance prices during Prime Day

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Black Friday used to have a stranglehold on big TVs for discount prices. Now, Amazon’s Prime Day provides a handy summer oasis for saving on a big screen. We found dozens of deals worth considering, including the latest and greatest as well as more value-oriented sets that won’t break the bank. Order one now and you can watch the important soccer games in glorious HD, or at least be ready for American football season.

Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED 4K TV $849.99 (was $1,499.99) Bright Mini-LED 4K with 144Hz gaming, an all-time low Mini-LED is so hot right now. Hisense See It

The Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED at $849.99 is the TV most people should buy this Prime Day, an all-time low on a set that punches well above its price. The Mini-LED backlight gets bright enough to fight glare in a sunny room, and the local dimming keeps black levels respectable for the money. It runs Google TV, handles 4K at 144Hz for gaming consoles, and stays quick moving between apps. You give up the perfect blacks of an OLED, but few 65-inch sets are this bright for the money. This is the value pick of the sale.

The Samsung 65-inch S90H OLED at $1,997.99 is the picture-quality splurge, down to an all-time low from $2,697.99. OLED means every pixel makes its own light, so blacks are completely black and contrast is the best you can get in a living room. This is a QD-OLED panel, so it runs brighter than a typical OLED and colors stay vivid even in a sunny room. It handles 4K at 144Hz for gaming and runs Samsung’s Tizen smart platform. It costs more than the Hisense, and it earns it if picture quality is the whole point for you.

TCL 75-inch QM8L Mini-LED QLED 4K TV $1,799.99 (was $2,999.99) A big-screen Mini-LED QLED at an all-time low Go home and go big. TCL See It

The TCL 75-inch QM8L at $1,799.99 is the big-screen pick, an all-time low and $1,200 off its list price. The QM8L sits near the top of TCL’s lineup, with a dense Mini-LED backlight that gets bright and holds deep contrast for the money. At 75 inches it fills a wall without OLED money, and it handles 4K gaming at high refresh rates. Google TV runs the apps and the voice remote covers search. If you want a home-theater screen on a budget, this is the one to go big with.

The Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 3 at $598 is the name-brand bargain, an all-time low for a 65-inch 4K set from a major maker. It’s a standard LED, not Mini-LED or OLED, so it won’t match the brightness or contrast of the pricier picks here. What you get is Sony’s color handling, Google TV, and a trusted name for under $600. For a guest room, a kid’s setup, or a first 4K TV, it covers the basics well. Spend up to the Hisense U7 only if brightness is a priority.

The Amazon Ember 55-inch at $499.99 is the budget surprise of the sale, an all-time low on a Mini-LED set with Fire TV built in. Mini-LED under $500 is rare, and it buys you better brightness and local dimming than the basic LEDs at this price. Fire TV is baked in, so Alexa and the major streaming apps are ready out of the box. For a second room or a cheap upgrade, it punches above $500. Stock on a deal this aggressive tends to move fast, so don’t wait if you want it.

Best Prime Day Mini-LED and QLED TV deals

Beyond the featured Hisense U7 picks above, Mini-LED and QLED is where the value lives this Prime Day. The Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED QN70H at $997.99 is an all-time low, and if you want Sony’s processing the 65-inch BRAVIA 9 at $1,998 is the premium pick, also an all-time low. These run priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day big-screen TV deals (75 inches and up)

For a TV that takes over a wall, these 75-inch-and-up sets took real cuts. The TCL 98-inch QM8L at $4,499.99 is the showpiece, an all-time low, while the TCL 98-inch QM64L at $1,799.99 is the most screen for the money. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day TV deals under $700

You don’t need four figures for a good 4K set this Prime Day. The Hisense 65-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED at $699.99 is the value standout, an all-time low, and the Samsung 32-inch QLED at $347.99 is the cheapest name-brand pick here. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Prime Day OLED TV deals

OLED delivers the best contrast you can buy, and several hit all-time lows this Prime Day. The Samsung 48-inch S90F at $797.99 is the cheapest way in, and the Samsung 77-inch S90H at $2,997.99 is the big-screen statement. For the full set of OLED deals by size, see our best Prime Day OLED TV deals roundup.

TV prices move fast during Prime Day, especially on big-ticket sets that sometimes shift to third-party sellers, so check the current price and the seller before you buy. If you want the most TV for the money, the Hisense 65-inch U7 at $849.99 is still the one to beat.