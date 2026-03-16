Amazon is clearing out last season’s Hisense TVs for up to 40% off

Get an upgraded 55-inch TV for less than $300 right now and enjoy the upcoming World Cup the way it deserves to be watched.

By Stan Horaczek

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Hisense TVs are on sale at Amazon
This is a great price on a TV with impressive specs. Hisens

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Amazon is running limited-time deals on Hisense’s full 2025 TV lineup, with up to 40 percent off the brand’s newest Mini-LED models. The standout deals are in the QD7 series — Hisense’s flagship 2025 Mini-LED QLED line — which pairs quantum dot color with a native 144Hz panel, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Fire TV built-in. Multiple sizes are discounted right now, with the 55-inch hitting its lowest price yet.

Hisense 55" Class QD7 Series Mini-LED 4K Smart Fire TV (55QD7QF) $299.99 (was $499.99)

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$499.99 $299.99
Hisense QD7 55-inch TV
The 55-inch is still a sweet spot for TVs.

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The 55-inch QD7 is the headline deal of this sale — $299.99 is the lowest price we’ve tracked on this 2025 model, and a 40 percent cut is exceptional for a new Mini-LED TV. You get Hisense’s QLED color tech, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for streaming, Dolby Atmos for audio, and a native 144Hz panel that makes a real difference for gaming and sports. Fire TV is built in, giving you access to every major streaming service, plus an Alexa voice remote. It’s currently Amazon’s Choice and has sold 300+ units in the past month — at $300, it’s easy to see why.

Hisense 85" Class QD7 Series Mini-LED 4K Smart Fire TV (85QD7QF) $797.99 (was $1,299.99)

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$1299.99 $797.99
Hisense 85-inch TV on sale at Amazon
If you’re getting a new TV, you might as well go big with an 85-inch model.

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If you’re shopping for a big-screen living room upgrade, the 85-inch QD7 is down 39 percent — nearly as steep a cut as the 55-inch, and a $502 discount on a 2025 Mini-LED TV is significant. At this screen size, the mini-LED backlight really earns its keep with better local dimming and deeper blacks than a standard LED TV. The 85QD7QF also adds MEMC motion compensation over the smaller QD7 sizes, which is useful for sports. Amazon offers this one with free unpacking service and next-day delivery.

More Hisense Mini-LED TV deals at Amazon

The rest of the QD7 lineup is also discounted, along with the larger U6 series. All share the same core Mini-LED QLED platform as the featured models above — if your size isn’t the 55- or 85-inch, there’s likely a deal here for you too.

More Hisense TV deals at Amazon

Not every Hisense deal this week involves Mini-LED. The E6 Cinema series — Hisense’s Hi-QLED line — is also sharply discounted, and the 32-inch DécoTV is one of the best small-TV deals around at under $200.

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.