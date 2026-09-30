Amazon is blowing out Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, Fire TVs, tablets, and more before its fall Prime Day event kicks off

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When Amazon has a sale, you can bet that it’s going to offer some huge price drops on its own gear. That’s true with this year’s Big Deal Days event. The actual sale doesn’t start until October 6, but these prices (some of which are all-time lows) are live right now. The Ring Doorbell is more than half-off and discounts run across the gamut. If you’re thinking about grabbing hardware in the Amazon ecosystem, you can likely do so safely right now without having to worry about even cheaper prices coming down the line.

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: $39.99 (was $99.99)

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K $39.99 (was $99.99) The newest battery Ring doorbell, $10 under its previous 2026 low Rin See It

The Ring Battery Doorbell 2K on sale for just $39.99 drops the newest battery-powered model below the price of its predecessor. It records in 2K with up to 6x zoom, so you can actually read a delivery label on the step, and the built-in battery means you can mount it without touching the doorbell wiring. Its previous low this year was $49.99. Saving and replaying clips takes a Ring Home subscription, which is sold separately.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: $17.99 (was $49.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select $17.99 (was $49.99) A 4K streaming stick for less than a month of most streaming services Amazon See It

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $17.99 matches its lowest price of 2026. It streams in 4K with HDR, comes with the Alexa voice remote, and plugs straight into an HDMI port. If you want Wi-Fi 6 and a quicker processor, the 4K Plus and 4K Max are on sale below, but the Select handles a bedroom or guest room TV just fine.

Amazon Echo Show 11: $149.99 (was $249.99)

Amazon Echo Show 11 $149.99 (was $249.99) Amazon’s newest mid-size smart display, $100 off Amazon See It

The Echo Show 11 at $149.99 is $100 off and matches the lowest price it has hit this year. It’s Amazon’s newest mid-size Echo display, with an 11-inch Full HD screen and spatial audio, and it’s designed around Alexa+. That size works well on a kitchen counter for recipes, timers, and doorbell feeds from a Ring camera. The smaller Echo Show 5 and the 15-inch Show 15 are also discounted below.

Blink Outdoor 4, 3-Camera System with free Wired Doorbell 2K+: $65.99 (was $189.99)

Blink Outdoor 4, 3-Camera System + Free Wired Doorbell 2K+ $65.99 (was $189.99) Three wireless outdoor cameras for about $22 apiece, and the doorbell is thrown in free Amazon See It

The Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera system at $65.99 works out to about $22 per camera, which matches its lowest price of 2026, and as of September 30 Amazon also includes a free Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ in the box. That doorbell sells for $21.99 on its own in this sale. Blink rates each camera’s batteries for up to two years, so there’s no wiring to run to the driveway or the back fence, and the Sync Module Core comes in the box. The 5-camera kit and the longer-range Outdoor 4 XR are also on sale below.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $72.99 (was $154.99)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $72.99 (was $154.99) More than half off a 10-inch tablet, and below its 2026 low Amazon See It

The Fire HD 10 at $72.99 is more than half off and $4 under the $76.99 floor it hit earlier this year. It has a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, which is plenty for streaming, reading, and video calls. This one is a Prime-member price. As a cheap second screen for the couch or the kitchen, the Fire HD 10 at $72.99 is hard to beat.

Best Ring doorbell deals

Every current Ring doorbell is discounted, and most of them are sitting below the lowest prices they reached earlier in 2026. The battery models are the ones to get if your house doesn’t have doorbell wiring. The wired models get power from the existing chime transformer, so you never have to charge them.

Best Ring security camera deals

Ring’s indoor cameras are down to $24.99 to $29.99, and the 1080p and 2K floodlight and spotlight cameras are about half off. The 4K Pro models are the newest, with 10x zoom, and all three of them match their lowest prices of the year.

Best Blink camera and doorbell deals

Blink is the budget side of Amazon’s security lineup, and it has the deepest percentage discounts in this sale, with most of it between 55 and 70 percent off. The Outdoor 4 three-camera kit is the best value in the group, since it now ships with a free Wired Doorbell 2K+.

Best Echo speaker and Echo Show deals

The Echo discounts started Saturday, September 27. The Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 15 match their lowest prices of the year. The Dot, Spot, and Show 5 dipped lower during an earlier sale in 2026, so they’re good prices here but not the best we’ve seen.

Best Fire TV streaming stick deals

Every Fire TV stick is on sale, starting at $15.99. The Stick HD and 4K Select both match their lowest prices of 2026. The 4K Plus and 4K Max are the ones to pick for a newer TV and a faster Wi-Fi network, though both were cheaper during an earlier sale this year.

Best Fire tablet deals

Most of the Fire tablet prices are Prime-member deals, and three of them are below the lowest prices they hit earlier in the year. The Kids and Kids Pro editions come with a case and a year of Amazon Kids+. The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro dropped $40 more on September 30 to $64.99, open to everyone, though Amazon’s delivery estimate has slipped to mid-October.

Best eero mesh Wi-Fi deals

Amazon’s eero routers have been on sale since September 27. The eero Max 7 and eero Outdoor 7 match their lowest prices of the year. The eero Pro 7 three-pack is $200 off, but it sold for $50 less earlier in 2026.

Best Ring sensor and smart home deals

Ring’s new Sidewalk sensors don’t need a base station, and they’re discounted alongside Amazon’s Smart Thermostat, which is $1 under its 2026 low.

Amazon device deals FAQ

Will Echo devices be on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. Echo speakers and Echo Show displays went on sale early on September 27 and are set to stay discounted through October 7. The Echo Show 11 at $149.99 is the standout, since it matches its lowest price of the year. Current prices for every Echo are in the list above.

What is the lowest price on an Amazon Echo right now?

The Echo Pop Kids at $21.99 is the cheapest Echo in the sale. For adults, the Echo Dot at $39.99 is the lowest-priced option.

Is there a deal on Ring doorbells for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. Every current Ring doorbell is discounted, starting with the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99, which is $10 below its previous low for 2026. The 4K Pro models are $100 off.

Is Ring cheaper with Amazon Prime?

No. The Ring, Echo, Fire TV Stick, and eero deals in this post are open to everyone, with or without Prime. Most of the Fire tablet deals, the Ember 40-inch Fire TV, and the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt are the exceptions, since those are Prime-member prices.

When does the Amazon device sale end?

Prime Big Deal Days ends Wednesday, October 7 at 11:59pm PT, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. The early Amazon device deals in this post are scheduled to run through that same end time.

Should I buy Amazon devices now or wait for Black Friday?

For the devices at their lowest prices of the year, like the Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $17.99 and the Blink Outdoor 4 three-pack at $65.99 (which now comes with a free wired doorbell), buying now makes sense. Amazon usually repeats its device deals for Black Friday, but these early prices are already at or below where they landed earlier in 2026. The Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, and most of the eero kits were cheaper earlier this year, so those are safer to hold off on.

If you only buy one Amazon device before the sale starts on October 6, make it the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K at $39.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $17.99 and the Blink Outdoor 4 three-pack at $65.99 are right behind it, and both match their lowest prices of 2026.