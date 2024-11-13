The 15 best home gifts to upgrade any living space

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Lots of gifts can bring a recipient joy for a few moments. A truly great gift, however, can enhance someone’s life for years to come. That’s why we like recommending gifts specifically to upgrade your giftee’s living space. Unfortunately, choosing a gift they can live with can put a lot of pressure on your shopping experience. Don’t worry. Here’s a list of great gifts that will work in just about any home.

This compact bin makes composting easy. Simply chuck in a biodegradable bag, then throw food scraps into the bin throughout the week. The sturdy lid prevents flies from getting in and stink from escaping. Once it’s full, discard the bag or transfer the contents to a larger compost pile. It’s as simple and elegant as it gets when it comes to throwing away old banana peels.

Everyone wants a secure home, and this full-featured kit provides a solid foundation for a full-on system. The kit includes three secure contact sensors that can detect when a door opens. It also offers an indoor motion sensor and a pair of E26 white-and-color bulbs. The included Bridge links them all together to create a system of integrated lighting and security. For added protection, you can integrate wired cameras or battery-powered cameras for a complete view of everything happening at home, even when you’re away.

Wave a hand in front of this can’s sensor and the butterfly-style lid automatically opens so you can easily dispose of your trash. It has a standard 13-gallon capacity, so it fits typical kitchen bags, and the stainless steel surfaces make it easy to clean.

Imagine sinking into a giant 48-inch bean bag for an evening of reading or mindlessly scrolling through TikTok until that person shows up and asks if you’re “scrolling instead of sleeping again.” This super-comfortable sack has a soft-but-tough corduroy exterior that’s easy to clean. Once you’re done sitting, it transforms into a queen-sized bed that’s great for kids or guests.

Changing air filters is annoying at best, but this powerful air purifier can run for several years before you need to replace the beefy filter inside. It pulls air from a space up to 1,300 square feet and traps 99.98 percent of airborne allergens and other particles. It’s a beast when it comes to sucking up stinky air and spitting out freshness.

A charging area can turn into a snake pit of unruly wires, especially when a whole house full of people uses it. This charging station can power simultaneously an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (as long as they have a wireless charging case) with no loose wires hanging around. It looks like decor instead of a pile of random electronics.

I wanted to assume all candles were exactly the same until I actually tried a nice one. This hand-poured candle avoids the cloying, synthetic smells you’ll find in mall candles and opts for more subtle and mature scents. The cedarwood feels seasonally appropriate, and the ginger adds a little spice. It will take a home that smells like Metallica’s James Hetfield in 1985 and make it smell like Metallica’s James Hetfield in 2024.

You have to really know a person to give them a gift this practical. But if you’ve reached that level of friendship, these dedicated storage baskets are incredibly useful. They come in up to 10 different color options, and their 13″D x 9″W x 7.8″H dimensions make them very versatile. I have one filled with camera lens caps on a shelf next to me right now.

This looks like a typical square-format picture frame hanging on the wall, but it’s actually a full-featured wireless speaker. You can connect to it via Bluetooth to play music or even integrate it into a Samsung surround sound system. It’s a great way to get exceptional audio into a living room without making it look like a Circuit City.

Some digital picture frames require a subscription just to show images on the screen. Skylight doesn’t. You simply plug the frame in, connect it to your home network, set up the app, and start showing off pictures of your pets, projects, and whatever else you want to see. It has 8GB built-in storage so that you can shove pictures onto it until your heart’s content.

Plants make a great gift for someone who knows how to take care of them. For the rest of us, these LEGO house plants are a strict upgrade. This kit includes everything required to build nine tiny individual plants. Look at that little cactus and try to tell me you don’t need it in your home. I won’t believe you. Plus, you never have to water them.

Drop in the plant pods, fill this indoor garden with water, and it will provide everything these little plants need to get big, strong, and delicious. LED lights automatically nurture the plants with the right amount of illumination, so you can sit back and wait for your own cherry tomatoes, lettuce, herbs, or whatever else you want to grow in it.

Birds deserve a home upgrade, too. This feeder has a built-in smart camera with a wide-angle lens. As birds arrive, the camera captures images and videos of them and beams them to a companion app. It then recognizes the type of bird that visited and provides information about them. This isn’t just a home upgrade; it’s a whole new hobby.

You’ll be shocked how often a small space heater comes in handy. It’s great in the garage, under a desk to cure chilly feet, or just as an extra bit of warmth on a day when the air outside physically hurts your face. This heater checks in under $40, has a built-in display, and allows users to choose a wide array of temperatures up to 95 degrees. As the guy in Mortal Kombat used to say, “Toasty!”

Yes, you probably saw this on TikTok and thought it was a novelty. The truth, however, is that this is a shockingly great way to cook pizza indoors. It accommodates up to 12-inch pizzas and heats up as hot as 800 degrees. That’s the same temperatures you’d expect from a dedicated pizza oven or even a pizzeria. It cooks quickly and evenly. Plus, it’s easy to clean, and the name is really fun to say in your best Tony Soprano voice.