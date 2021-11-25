You don’t have to head out into the world to do your Black Friday shopping this year. Walmart’s huge selection of Black Friday discounts are rolling out through the entire Thanksgiving weekend and we’ll be tracking the most desirable products and the biggest discounts all the way through Cyber Monday.

A few retailers have had the AirPods Pro for this super-low $159 price, but they keep selling out quickly. Walmart’s deal is live at the moment, but get on it quick if you want to lock in this price.

Few crafting devices have the kind of tech nerd appeal that the Cricut brings. it looks like a desktop printer, but it cuts custom shapes from a variety of materials from vinyl to cardstock. Make greeting cards or custom stickers with your computer.

A pressure washer provides an effective way to clean grime off of your house or just about anything else that needs a powerful wash. This electric model is almost half-off right now and can kickstart your new career as a person who makes “satisfying” pressure washing content on Tik Tok.

The best Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021

Now we’re on to the main event. Here’s a look at the best Black Friday deals Walmart has to offer this year. The picks will change as the events cycle through, so check back if you want to find the most current deals.

Black Friday TV deals

TCL 65-inch 6-series 4K UHD MiniLED TV $898 (Was $1,299)

Samsung 70-inch QLED 4K TV $997 (Was $1,347)

Vizio 70-inch V-series 4K TV $498

TCL 55-inch 6-series 4K TV with Roku $699 (Was $948)

Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV $1,997 (Was $2,999)

LG 86-inch 4K smart TV $1,696 (Was $2,099)

Sony 50″ Class KD50X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision $748 (Was $850)

Black Friday home theater deals

Vizio 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with Bluetooth $148 (Was $250)

Vankyo Performance V620 1080p projector $119 (Was $249)

Sony 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Player $148 (Was $249)

Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar with Dolby Atmos $399 (Was $699)

FANGOR WiFi Bluetooth Projector $100 (Was $300)

Yamaha ATS-2090-1 36″ 2.1 Channel Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer $230 (Was $265)

Black Friday laptop and computer deals

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop $499 (Was $699)

MSI Optix G272 27″ Full HD LED Gaming LCD Monitor $188 (Was $259)

Gateway Notebook 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop $149 (Was $199)

Black Friday home deals

Mr. Heater 9000 BTU propane portable heater $69 (Was $89)

Eureka Flash 2-in-1 Corded Stick Bagless vacuum $49 (Was $149)



Bestway Tritech Air Mattress Queen $39 (Was $70)

Hoover Smartwash Pet Carpet Cleaner $149 (Was $299)

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum $399 (Was $499)

iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop $249 (Was $599)

Hart 20-volt Cordless 5-tool Combo Kit $138 (Was $193)

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum $179 (Was $299)

Kamado Joe Joe Jr. 13.5-inch charcoal grill $229 (Was $459)



Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill (Was $679)

Black Friday kitchen deals

Ninja Professional Blender 72-ounce XL $49

Farberware 20-Piece Easy Clean Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set $50 (Was $120)

20QT/18L Air Fryer Oven $150 (Was $300)

Black Friday headphone deals

onn Bluetooth True Wireless headphones $29 (Was $49)

Beats Solo Pro on-ear noise-canceling headphones $99 (Was $199)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+ $79 (Was $150)

VANKYO Gaming Headset $11 (Was $60)

Black Friday tool deals

Skil PWR Core 20 Cordless reciprocating saw $69 (Was $89)



Skil PWR Core 12v battery-powered tool kit $139 (Was $249)

How to get the best early Walmart Black Friday deals

If you want to take advantage of the sales and get the best possible prices, there are a few simple strategies you can employ, most of which don’t even involve putting on real shoes or leaving the house.

Get Walmart+ early access

This year, those who sign up for Walmart+ will get early access to the deals across all three events. Walmart+ is the company’s answer to Amazon Prime. Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year and offers other benefits beyond the early sale access. It includes free delivery from your home Walmart store, free shipping without a purchase minimum, a discount on prescriptions, and fuel discounts where available.

How we find the best early Black Friday deals

We’re not waiting around until Black Friday to get started looking for good prices. The writers and editors on the PopSci teams spend our days immersed in gadgets, so we know what’s good and what kind of price constitutes a great deal. We’re surveying the biggest sales and comparing them against regular prices throughout the year to make sure we’re recommending solid products at actual discounts rather than junk meant to trick you into blowing your shopping budget.

