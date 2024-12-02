🛍️ Cyber Monday deals are popping! Find the best sales. 🛍️

Hydro Flask bottles, coolers, tumblers, and even bowls are 25% off for Cyber Monday

Fancy drinkware is an undeniably great gift and every Hydro Flask is 25 percent off at Amazon right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 4 Hours Ago

Hydro Flask 40 ounce Tumblers arranged in a row
Hyrdo Flask

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I don’t know what it is about fancy water bottles and coffee mugs that’s so compelling. These colorful cups somehow make a humdrum cup of tea seem a little more exciting every morning. Right now, Amazon has just about every single Hydro Flask product under the sun on sale for 25 percent off for Cyber Monday. That includes the 32-ounce Bottle and the 32-ounce Tumbler, both of which I use every single day. Get them as gifts. Buy them for yourself and put stickers all over them. It’s up to you.

Hydro Flask 40 oz. Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel Insulated Cup with Lid and Straw $29 (was $39)

Hydro Flask 40 ounce Tumblers arranged in a row

Hyrdo Flask

If you know someone who has had a big tumbler for a long time and uses it every day, it’s probably gross by now. Sure, they probably wash it frequently, but over time, that grime builds up in a way that doesn’t come off easily. Hydro Flasks stainless steel tumblers are tapered so they fit into a car cup holder, but they hold way more liquid than a typical mug. The double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for hours (mine has kept ice for more than a day), and the flexible straw is weirdly wonderful to drink out of. Even when I get drinks from a coffee shop or fast food spot, I pour them into this to drink because it’s just better.

More Hydro Flask Cyber Monday deals

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

PopSci's Guide to Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.

SHOP CYBER MONDAY
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.