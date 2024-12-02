Hydro Flask bottles, coolers, tumblers, and even bowls are 25% off for Cyber Monday

I don’t know what it is about fancy water bottles and coffee mugs that’s so compelling. These colorful cups somehow make a humdrum cup of tea seem a little more exciting every morning. Right now, Amazon has just about every single Hydro Flask product under the sun on sale for 25 percent off for Cyber Monday. That includes the 32-ounce Bottle and the 32-ounce Tumbler, both of which I use every single day. Get them as gifts. Buy them for yourself and put stickers all over them. It’s up to you.

Hyrdo Flask

If you know someone who has had a big tumbler for a long time and uses it every day, it’s probably gross by now. Sure, they probably wash it frequently, but over time, that grime builds up in a way that doesn’t come off easily. Hydro Flasks stainless steel tumblers are tapered so they fit into a car cup holder, but they hold way more liquid than a typical mug. The double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for hours (mine has kept ice for more than a day), and the flexible straw is weirdly wonderful to drink out of. Even when I get drinks from a coffee shop or fast food spot, I pour them into this to drink because it’s just better.

More Hydro Flask Cyber Monday deals