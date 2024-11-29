Ororo heated gear keeps me, the coldest woman in the world, warm, and it’s deeply discounted during Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I require many, many blankets. However, it’s not practical to walk around with all that fabric. Enter Ororo heated clothing, which combines the wearability of a jacket, gloves, or shoes with the warmth of a fire, thanks to thin heating elements. The company’s gear is marked down massively for Black Friday—up to 44% off, to be exact—so that will warm your heart while you warm your body.

Wearing this jacket is like putting on a heated blanket and walking around with it. Get up to 20 hours of heating, and choose from three heat levels. You can also control multiple zones, like arms-only heating, core-only heating, and all-over heating. It’s also water resistant, perfect for when the winter turns rainy. The jacket includes two hand pockets, one chest zipper pocket, and an inner Velcro pocket. Bonus features include a fleece-lined collar, an adjustable/detachable hood, and adjustable cuffs. The result helps you simplify your layers while remaining warm.

