This teeny-tiny Crock-Pot is my go-to White Elephant gift and it’s $25 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
White Elephant gifts get a bad rep. The best White Elephant gifts are equal parts silly and useful, but it’s hard finding one at $25 (the typical money cap, in my experience). This Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box is the perfect mix of silly and useful, and it meets the $25 gift limit thanks to a major discount happening at Amazon for Cyber Monday.
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $25.49 (Was $44.99)
Open your mind to whimsy and fun by wholeheartedly participating in the White Elephant. “Who needs a tiny Crock-Pot?” you ask yourself. The answer is: The White Elephant needs a tiny Crock-Pot. It’s 20 ounces, perfect for personal meals, leftovers, and on-the-go warming. Even better, it’s dishwasher-safe. The rubberized, soft-touch exterior prevents burnt hands. A detachable cord and sealable lid mean you really can take it anywhere. It would make for a fantastic simmer pot receptacle for a heavenly-smelling office or home.
If a tiny Crock-Pot isn’t your jam, you can always get this regular-sized 6-quart Hamilton Beach slow cooker for $25.99 (normally $34.99).
More kitchen-y White Elephant gifts on sale for Cyber Monday:
- Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid $22.29 (Was $29.99)
- Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener $20.99 (Was $35)
- Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set $18.99 (Was $23.79)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug $18.99 (Was $23)
- Chicken Shredder Tool $15.05 (Was $22.99)
- Hydro Flask All Around Stainless Steel Tumbler $20.96 (Was $27.95)
- KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set $17 (Was $20)
- Owala Stainless Steel Triple Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler $22.39 (Was $27.99)
