My favorite streaming stick is $20 less expensive for Black Friday

Need quick access to Netflix (or any other streaming service)? This is the device I rely on.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 2 Hours Ago

A streaming stick is one of the easiest and least expensive ways to extend the life of your TV. Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is the one I rely on most often, and it’s close to its lowest price ever thanks to a Black Friday deal. The Streaming Stick 4K plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port—it’s compatible with any TV from any manufacturer or vintage, even those released 10 or more years ago—and allows you to access the latest streaming services. It’s a cheap way to drastically expand your home theater experience.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $29 (Was $49.99)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K on a patterned tablecloth.

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

I like the Streaming Stick 4K because it’s small (even travel friendly), and runs RokuOS, an operating system I find easy to use. The platform allows you to download common and obscure streaming apps, and its library of digital channels is updated regularly. If a new popular streaming service pops up, you’ll likely be able to access it from the Streaming Stick 4K shortly after it launches. If you use Apple devices, you can send audio and video to the Streaming Stick 4K (and thus your TV) wirelessly over AirPlay 2.

You can also use AirPlay 2 to mirror your screen and use your TV as a second monitor. Roku includes a remote with the Streaming Stick 4K, but once it’s connected to your Wi-Fi network it can also be controlled using Roku’s mobile app. I’m also a fan of this media streamer because it works very quickly; apps open within a few seconds, and there’s no slowdown when downloading new channels or changing settings. Finally, the Streaming Stick 4K allows you to access the Roku channel, which has original, exclusive TV shows and movies, plus live streams of some TV channels. If your smart TV is running slowly or feels too complicated to use, don’t skip this deal.

Even more great Roku Black Friday deals

 
