Keurig makes the best coffee makers for college students, and this one is 40% off

I graduated from college a whole six years ago, but I will always remember my very first college move-in. It was rainy, there was a line to use the elevators, and I saw lots of parents holding Keurig coffee makers that wouldn’t fit in the housing cart packed with a Tetris level of efficiency. As I got to know my floormates, I realized that a single-serve Keurig was one of the best ways to get decent coffee without making a mess. This now iconic coffee maker may not be an espresso machine, but you can’t beat its ease of use. No, it’s not the limited-edition Green Day ‘American Idiot’ Anniversary Edition Brewer that sold out in minutes, but you can’t beat the $60 price.

Of course, ensure Keurigs are allowed at school before hitting “add to cart.” And if you’re not in school anymore, congrats; you have no one to answer to, so the soft animal of your body can buy as many K-Cups as it desires.

Maybe you gave the old family coffee maker to the kid to take to college, and you’re looking for a replacement. Maybe your kid is already spending too much money on coffee before the semester begins, or they have changed their mind about living off dining hall coffee. Or, maybe you’re not a student and are just looking for a single-use coffee maker for your desk, kitchen, or office. Regardless, this Keurig comes in six different colors and is perfect for small spaces, thanks to its compact size and internal cord storage. You can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces, and it can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall by removing the drip tray (which holds a full accidental brew, BTW). Plus, an auto-off feature turns off the coffee maker 90 seconds after your brew since setting off the fire alarm is no joke.

