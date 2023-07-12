Save $200 with this Prime Day deal on GE’s Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Ice, Ice, Prime Day.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The “good ice” is the ultimate kitchen luxury. It’s somehow both soft and crunchy in a way that makes any drink feel disappointing without it. The solution is the GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker, which is nearly half off, thanks to a Prime Day deal. At $229, we can wholeheartedly recommend the countertop appliance, especially if you plan on hosting parties this summer.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker $229 (Was $449)
GE
What sets the Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker apart from the competition is the type of ice it makes. Instead of a solid cube, you get compacted ice flakes, which GE says retains some flavor and creates an unmatched texture. The company says the Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker can have its first round of cubes done within 10 minutes and make up to 34 pounds of it per day. It can hold up to three pounds of ice before needing to be emptied, so you can leave it running without the risk of it overflowing if you can’t get to it right away.
You’ll have to fill up this ice maker’s internal water tank each time you want to make ice, but picking up its optional side tank—also on sale for Prime Day—will make that task less frequent. It may seem like an indulgence, but the Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker deserves a place in every host’s home. The fact that its stainless steel construction makes it easy on the eyes while it’s on your countertop doesn’t hurt, nor does its single-button controls. If you’re looking for a Prime Day deal that’ll make chilling during the summer a little easier, don’t skip this one.
The best appliance Prime Day deals
- Vitamix 5200 Blender, $299.95 (Was $549.99)
- Multo By CookingPal, $899 (Was $999)
- Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor $265.99 (Was $349.99)
- Ninja CI105BRN Foodi Power Mixer System, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender, $68.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $249.99 (Was $349.99)
- Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System, $169.99 (Was $239.99)
- Ninja ST100 Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven, $179.99 (Was $299.99)
- Calphalon Intellicrisp Belgian Waffle Maker, $119.99 (Was $149.99)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Bag Detection, $99 (Was $146.98)
- Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer, $129.99 (Was $194.50)
- Zojirushi Micom Water Boiler & Warmer, $153.99 (Was $157.99)
- Zojirushi BB-SSC10WZ Home Bakery Maestro Breadmaker, $250.49 (Was $357.49)
- Zojirushi BB-HAC10 Home Bakery 1-Pound-Loaf Programmable Mini Breadmaker, $215.99 (Was $215.99)
- Zojirushi BB-CEC20 Home Bakery Supreme 2-Pound-Loaf Breadmaker, $249.99 (Was $304.99)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $259.99 (Was $379.99)
- Vitamix Immersion Blender 3 piece set, $129.95 (Was $189.95)
- Breville Juice Fountain Plus Juicer, $119.65 (Was $179.95)
- Braun 4-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender, $64.95 (Was $89.95)
The best coffee maker Prime Day deals
- De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine, $250 (Was $299.95)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB, $499.95 (Was $699.95)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System, $699.95 (Was $899.95)
- Braun KF7070 BrewSense Drip Glass Coffeemaker, $79.95 (Was $141.95)
- BRUVI The Bruvi Bundle | Single-Serve Coffee System | Includes 20 Coffee and Espresso B-Pods + Bruvi Coffee Brewer + Premium Water Filter Kit $198 (with clickable coupon, Was $398)
- Zojirushi SK-XAE10XA Fresh Brew Vacuum Insulated Stainless French Press, $69.99 (Was $89.99)
- Zojirushi EC-EJC120 Coffee Maker, $84.99 (Was $149.95)
- Calphalon Compact Espresso Machine, $219.99 (Was $279.99)
- Calphalon Coffee Maker, $64 (Was $109.99)
The best air fryer Prime Day deals
- Calphalon Air Fryer Oven, $144 (Was $299.99)
- Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven, $179.99 (Was $309.99)
- Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, $49.99 (Was $79.99)
The best kitchenware Prime Day deals
- Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $120 (Was $150)
- Our Place Perfect Pot, $130 (Was $165)
- Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauce Pan with Lid, $103 (Was $115)
- Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set $194.99 (Was $239.99)
- GreenPan Valencia Pro Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 22 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $370.49 (Was $549.99)
- Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $399.99 (Was $479.99)
- Calphalon Premier SharpIN Knife Set with Sharpening Knife Block, $205.99 (Was $259.99)
- Calphalon Pizza Pan with Holes, $19.99 (Was $32.99)
- Calphalon Classic 3.5 Quart Saucepan with Lid, $47.99 (Was $79.99)
- Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set, $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block, $99.99 (Was $219.99)
- Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, $249.99 (Was $479.99)
- Calphalon 8-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set, $199.99 (Was $399.99)
- OXO Good Grips 12″ Frying Pan Skillet with Lid, $39.22 (Was $59.99)
- OXO Good Grips 8″ and 10″ Frying Pan Skillet Set, $33.82 (Was $59.99)
- OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Essential 3-Piece Kitchen Gadget Set, $22.98 (Was $29.99)
The best grill Prime Day deals
- Char-Broil 463732923 Performance 3-Burner Cabinet Gas Grill (clay colorway) $328 (Was $449)
- Char-Broil 22652143 Edge Electric Grill $499 (was $799)
- Char-Broil 463655621 Performance TRU-Infrared 2-Burner Cabinet Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill $285 (was $349)
- Char-Broil 463331422 Performance Amplifire 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill $359 (was $379)
- Char-Broil 463732823 Performance 3-Burner Cabinet Gas Grill (stone colorway) $328 (was $399)
- Char-Broil 463732623 Performance 3-Burner Cabinet Gas Grill (black colorway) $314 (was $389)
- Char-Broil 463259023 28” 3-Burner Gas Fixed Cart-XL Full Size Griddle $297 (was $349)
- Char-Broil 463614023 22″ 2-Burner Gas Tabletop Griddle $114 (was $149)
- Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo, $229.99 (Was $369.99)
Other Prime Day kitchen deals
- Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers with Lids $109 (was $169)
- Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids, Salad Dressing and Condiment Containers $29 (was $39)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Bag Detection, Sealer Bags and Roll $99 (was $146)
- FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Vacuum Sealer Bag Detection and Starter Kit $119 (was $199)
- OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Scale $170 (was $299)
- Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle – Pour-Over Coffee and Tea Kettle $156 (was $195)
- NewAir Beverage Refrigerator Cooler with 126 Can Capacity $232 (was $474)
- Meat Slicer 200W Electric Deli Food Slicer with 2 Removable 7.5″ Stainless Steel Blade $95 (was $119)
- KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, $15.02 (Was $23.61)