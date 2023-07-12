We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The “good ice” is the ultimate kitchen luxury. It’s somehow both soft and crunchy in a way that makes any drink feel disappointing without it. The solution is the GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker, which is nearly half off, thanks to a Prime Day deal. At $229, we can wholeheartedly recommend the countertop appliance, especially if you plan on hosting parties this summer.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

What sets the Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker apart from the competition is the type of ice it makes. Instead of a solid cube, you get compacted ice flakes, which GE says retains some flavor and creates an unmatched texture. The company says the Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker can have its first round of cubes done within 10 minutes and make up to 34 pounds of it per day. It can hold up to three pounds of ice before needing to be emptied, so you can leave it running without the risk of it overflowing if you can’t get to it right away.

You’ll have to fill up this ice maker’s internal water tank each time you want to make ice, but picking up its optional side tank—also on sale for Prime Day—will make that task less frequent. It may seem like an indulgence, but the Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker deserves a place in every host’s home. The fact that its stainless steel construction makes it easy on the eyes while it’s on your countertop doesn’t hurt, nor does its single-button controls. If you’re looking for a Prime Day deal that’ll make chilling during the summer a little easier, don’t skip this one.

The best appliance Prime Day deals

The best coffee maker Prime Day deals

The best air fryer Prime Day deals

The best kitchenware Prime Day deals

The best grill Prime Day deals

Other Prime Day kitchen deals