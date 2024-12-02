🛍️ Cyber Monday deals are popping! Find the best sales. 🛍️

The best Cyber Monday deals on hard drives and SSDs can help you get your digital life in order

Whether you copy your entire computer, or just the most important files, it's essential to have your data backed up.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 3 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The best Cyber Monday external hard drive and SSDs in a tiled configuration.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Data loss can be disastrous, especially when you realize you’ve lost irreplaceable family photos, or have to start a massive work project over from the beginning. The easiest way to protect yourself from that fate is backing up all of the information on your computer onto an external hard drive or SSD (solid state drive.) If your data is backed up, you can immediately retrieve it when your computer’s internal drive fails, or your cloud backup is unsuccessful. The good news is that many of the best external hard drives and SSDs are currently on sale for Cyber Monday, so you have no excuse to prevent you from making a backup soon.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD, $129.76 (Was $199.99)

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD on a plain white background.

Sandisk

Data transfer speeds are biggest reasons to choose an external SSD to backup your data instead of a traditional hard drive. The Extreme Portable SSD can read and write data at over 1,000 Megabytes per second. You can backup hundreds of gigabytes of files in a fraction of the time it would have taken you to only a few years ago. Plus, this portable SSD has no moving parts, which means there are fewer things that can go wrong when transferring data to and from the drive. If your work involves a lot of travel, you can rely on the Extreme Portable SSD to stay in tip top shape. Its IP65 water and dust resistant, and was designed with three meters of drop protection. There’s also a carabiner loop, so you can attach it to a backpack so it can’t be lost. If you work with irreplaceable data, from your digital family photo library to documents, photos, and videos for clients, don’t skip this Cyber Monday deal.

WD 6TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive, $140 (Was $184.99)

WD

If you need to keep several years worth of computer backups accessible at all times, your best bet is to get Western Digital’s massive 6TB Passport Portable Hard Drive. Its read and write speeds will be slower than a portable SSDs, but it can hold significantly more information at a similar price. Some high-capacity external hard drives require a dedicated power source, but the WD Passport doesn’t. It’ll get power when connected to your computer using the included USB cable. This external hard drive is also small enough to easily stash in a backpack when traveling, which is when a computer backup can really come in handy. Western Digital offers the My Passport in multiple size configurations (6TB is the largest option) and colors. The company even offers free computer backup software with the drive, which is great if you’ve never taken on this task before.

Even more Cyber Monday external SSD deals

Even more Cyber Monday external hard drive deals

Even more Cyber Monday flash drive deals

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

PopSci's Guide to Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.

SHOP CYBER MONDAY
 
Brandt Ranj Avatar

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is an experienced writer for PopSci, covering topics such as science, technology, news, and gadget reviews.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.