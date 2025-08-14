Ninja CREAMi is $169 at Walmart—$30 less than Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A countertop ice cream maker may sound like a frivolous purchase, but I have been astounded by how much use the Ninja CREAMi machine has gotten in my home. I chuck in a protein shake, some peanut butter powder, a few Oreo thins, some zero-sugar Jell-O mix, and it cranks out a surprisingly delicious pint of actual ice cream. Right now, Walmart has the CREAMi on sale for $169, which is $30 cheaper than anywhere else online. It’s way better than a blender for ice cream, especially if you’re sick of cleaning pieces.

The Ninja CREAMi is having another viral moment on TikTok with all kinds of influencers cranking out ice cream recipes again. I made a high-protein version of a DQ Blizzard the other day and was blown away by how good it actually is. For those who are unfamiliar, the CREAMi doesn’t work like a typical ice cream machine. You freeze your liquid in the included pints, then the machine grinds the frozen liquid into a smooth, creamy ice cream. It’s loud, but it only takes a few minutes, and the results are excellent.

Here are some highlights about this specific model:

Comes with two pint containers

Includes five programs to make ice cream, smoothies, and more

Allows for mix-ins to give ice cream texture

Tons of recipes online

Easier to clean than a blender

Doesn’t take up much counter space

$169 price is the lowest we have seen this year, and it likely won’t get cheaper during the summer peak season

Since this is a Walmart deal, you can order online and go pick up in-store for free, so you don’t have to pay shipping, and you can be making ice cream by the weekend without having to rely on USPS.