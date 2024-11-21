Grab this Black Friday deal on Ooni’s indoor pizza oven and skip the Turkey this Thanksgiving

Share







The Ooni Volt 12 is one of the best kitchen gadgets we’ve ever tested, and it’s heavily discounted for Black Friday. The Volt 12 topped our list of the best indoor pizza ovens and allowed us to make pizzaria-quality pies at home with minimal effort. The electric pizza oven was as effective for making pizzas as the outdoor models that run on gas, wood pellets, or wood.

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

The Volt 12 cooks pizza using two coils located above and below the pizza stone. It can reach a maximum temperature of 850 degrees Fahrenheit, which is required for cooking Neapolitan-style pizzas in under two minutes. Dials on the front of the Volt 12 allow you to adjust its temperature, set a timer, or dictate whether to prioritize the top or bottom coil when cooking. Having control over the Volt 12’s heat source is important not only when making pizza, but using the indoor oven to cook any other food. You could easily use the Volt 12 to roast an entire chicken, several steaks, or bake dessert as long as your pan can fit inside the oven. The biggest advantage the Volt 12 has over other pizza ovens is that it can be used year-round regardless of the weather. If you’re a pizzaiolo who’s had their day spoiled by rain, or want to cook pizzas at home during the Winter, this is the best appliance.

