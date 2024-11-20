Save over $200 on the 3-D printer our reviewer recommends to model more and spend less

🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

If you have a loved one running D&D or Warhammer 40k campaigns, show some love and help them assemble an affordable army with these sweet ANYCUBIC 3-D printer deals.

By Tony Ware

Updated 3 Hours Ago

Hobbies are expensive. And if that hobby is tabletop gaming, it’s really expensive. You can cut costs, however, with the right products and amount of patience. And it all starts with a reliable 3-D printer. And when it comes to reliable, affordable 3-D printing at home, ANYCUBIC immediately springs to mind. Whether you know someone into space marines, cosplay, selling on Etsy, or just making cute manga/pop culture minifigs, ANYCUBIC offers a resin or filament printer for everyone. And you’re not going to find better offers on those offerings than right now during Black Friday.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 PRO $499 (Was $729)

Before I talk about the tech, I will reveal something shocking: Here at Popular Science, we are nerds. And many of the people we know are nerds. So it should be no surprise that we’ve had someone nerding out over this 14K resin 3D printer for the last few months. And his conclusion: With its 170mm/h fast printing, 10.1” Mono LCD with COB LighTurbo 3.0 Source, and dynamic temperature control resin vat, it has everything you’d want to make printing super-approachable. And if you’re already experienced with SLA printing, the open-source, feature-rich AnycubicSlicer software has the type of interface that makes it even more efficient and cost-effective to produce miniatures, etc., while offering room to grow into more advanced printing/modeling. Our tester found the walkthrough on first set-up very simple, and the connection to Wi-Fi seamless. While there were a few quirks to navigate (and the smell to become acclimated to), the app and online forums offered convenient features and extensive advice when it came to exposure time, number of base layers, z-axis distance, etc. The automatic resin filler is a great feature for both ensuring you don’t run out mid-print and cleaning the vat (though it takes the place of the provided air filter, so pros and cons). Still, the final product has amazing detail, and the process has only become more consistent over time. Our guy gives this printer his full endorsement if you want to apply your time and temperament to crafting your perfect figurines, and here’s proof of concept:

More of the best Anycubic 3-D printer deals

 
