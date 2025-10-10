Walmart is blowing out Greenworks electric mowers, blowers, pressure washers and other yard tools

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you’re still pull-starting your lawn mower (or any of your yard tools), it’s time to bring your yard care routine into the modern era. Right now, Walmart has a wide assortment of Greenworks lawn care tools deeply discounted. That includes mowers, as well as blowers and chainsaws, all of which will be very helpful when the leaves start falling in just a few short weeks. And while gas-powered yard tools have served us well, the future is electric. These Greenworks yard tools are every bit as powerful as their gas-guzzling counterparts, but they’re easier to start, quieter to run, and require less maintenance. Plus, the batteries work throughout the line, so grab multiple tools now and get a whole new system going to be ready for spring.

Greenworks Pro 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (Steel Frame) $319.99 (was $449) Greenworks ON SALE NOW See It



A true high-power electric unit with a rugged frame, 25-foot hose, and 35-foot GFCI cord. It’s ideal for siding, decks, and concrete without the hassle of a gas engine.

Despite its low price, this model has a few upgraded features you’d typically find in higher-end models. It has a 21-inch deck, which is wider than the 19-inch decks offered by many budget-oriented models. A wider mowing area means it makes quicker work of your chores. It offers seven different cutting heights, which is surprisingly precise, especially considering that it adjusts with a simple lever. It comes with both a charger and a battery, but it has two battery ports, so you can add an extra cell and double your running time if you have a larger yard.

This is a great basic mower with plenty of power and an impressive selection of upgrades that you don’t typically find under $200.

This 80V brushless mower adds self-propel and LED headlights for easier dusk runs, plus a 4.0Ah battery and rapid charger. It’s a strong step-up for medium to large yards without the noise and maintenance of gas.

Light, quiet, and still plenty strong for fall cleanup. The included 4.0Ah battery works with 75+ tools, so this is an easy gateway into the Greenworks ecosystem.

Looking for something else? There are dozens of deals available, but act quickly before they’re gone.