Home Depot is blowing out Ryobi tools and batteries during its Spring Black Friday sale

Last week, I got my belt loop hooked on a cabinet handle and accidentally yanked the door clean off the hinges. While mishaps like that can be annoying, they can also be an opportunity to get a new power tool to facilitate your home improvement project. Right now, Home Depot is throwing its Spring Black Friday sale, and just about every Ryobi power tool in existence is on sale. To sweeten the deal, Ryobi batteries are discounted to a ridiculous extent, so now is the time to stock up your garage with a whole new rack of power tools and all the batteries you need to keep them running. Here are some of our favorite tool deals from the sale.

ONE+ HP 18V 20 in. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower w/ (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries — $399 WITH FREE TOOL (was $429) Ryobi See it

That discount may not look steep, but in addition to the $30 off the regular price, this mower also comes with a free tool worth between $69 and $79. You can choose the ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 250 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower, 150-Watt Push Start Power Source and Charger for ONE+ 18-Volt Battery, ONE+ 18V 13 in. Cordless Battery String Trimmer, or ONE+ 18V 18 in. Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only). Just make sure to add the free item to your cart in addition to the mower before checkout.

The mower itself is a 20-inch wide self-propelled model that includes a pair of burly 6 Ah batteries as well as a charger. It’s ideal for roughly a half-acre of land. It offers seven different heights for optimal mowing on your grass, and it’s very easy to store.

ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw — $158 (was $202) Ryobi See it

I have cut apart just about everything with a reciprocating saw. One time, I sawed apart an entire shed. This powerful tool comes with a pair of burly batteries and a charger. Once powered up, the blade moves back and forth in one-inch strokes up to 3,400 times per minute. That rapid cutting action can make quick work of wood, branches, in-home demolition, or (as I mentioned before) a shed.

ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger $79 (was $203) Ryobi See it

This is a no-brainer if you’re already bought into the Ryobi ONE+ system. You get a pair of batteries and a charger for less than the typical price of one battery. The 2.0 Ah battery is smaller and lighter for quicker jobs, while the 4 Ah battery has more capacity. The included charger will work with new and old batteries, so it’s a great addition to a current setup or an excellent add-on if you’re buying other tools.

ONE+ 18V Cordless 12-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries and Charger — $699 (was $799) Ryobi See it

Do you want to get every power tool you need all in one shot? This kit would cost more than $1,300 if you were to buy each tool separately. It often sells for $799, but right now, it’s just $699. This is pretty much everything you could need to tackle a home improvement project. Well, you’ll also probably need some YouTube tutorials and maybe some duct tape, but then you’re good.

