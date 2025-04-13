Home Depot is blowing out Ryobi tools and batteries during its Spring Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Last week, I got my belt loop hooked on a cabinet handle and accidentally yanked the door clean off the hinges. While mishaps like that can be annoying, they can also be an opportunity to get a new power tool to facilitate your home improvement project. Right now, Home Depot is throwing its Spring Black Friday sale, and just about every Ryobi power tool in existence is on sale. To sweeten the deal, Ryobi batteries are discounted to a ridiculous extent, so now is the time to stock up your garage with a whole new rack of power tools and all the batteries you need to keep them running. Here are some of our favorite tool deals from the sale.
ONE+ HP 18V 20 in. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower w/ (2) 6.0 Ah Batteries — $399 WITH FREE TOOL (was $429)
That discount may not look steep, but in addition to the $30 off the regular price, this mower also comes with a free tool worth between $69 and $79. You can choose the ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 250 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower, 150-Watt Push Start Power Source and Charger for ONE+ 18-Volt Battery, ONE+ 18V 13 in. Cordless Battery String Trimmer, or ONE+ 18V 18 in. Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only). Just make sure to add the free item to your cart in addition to the mower before checkout.
The mower itself is a 20-inch wide self-propelled model that includes a pair of burly 6 Ah batteries as well as a charger. It’s ideal for roughly a half-acre of land. It offers seven different heights for optimal mowing on your grass, and it’s very easy to store.
More lawn and outdoor tool deals
- 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Cordless Electric Battery Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger $349 (was $429)
- 40V Cordless Attachment Capable 15″ String Trimmer & 550 CFM 120 MPH Blower Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery & Charger $199 (was $249)
- 40V HP Brushless 16 in. Front Tine Tiller with Adjustable Tilling Width with 6.0 Ah Battery and Quick Charger $299 (was $399)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Battery String Trimmer/Edger and Jet Fan Blower Combo Kit (2-Tools) with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $149 (was $199)
- 40V HP Brushless 18 in. Battery Powered Rear Tine Tiller with (4) 6.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $599 (was $999)
- 40V HP Brushless 9 in. Cordless Edger with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $199 (was $249)
- 40V HP Brushless 12-Ton Kinetic Battery Electric Log Splitter Kit – 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $499 (was $999)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 1/2 in 4 Mode Impact Wrench with FREE ONE+ 18V 2.0 Ah HIGH PERFORMANCE Battery $119 (was $228)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Tool with FREE ONE+ 18V 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery $78 (was $149)
ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw — $158 (was $202)
I have cut apart just about everything with a reciprocating saw. One time, I sawed apart an entire shed. This powerful tool comes with a pair of burly batteries and a charger. Once powered up, the blade moves back and forth in one-inch strokes up to 3,400 times per minute. That rapid cutting action can make quick work of wood, branches, in-home demolition, or (as I mentioned before) a shed.
Power tool deals
- ONE+ 18V 18-Gauge Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer with FREE 2.0 Ah Battery $139 (was $209)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Kit w/(2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag $149 (was $199)
- 40V HP Brushless Cordless Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 20 in. Air Cannon Fan (Tool Only) $199 (was $229)
- ONE+ 18V Brushless Cordless 4-Mode 1/2 in. High Torque Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0 Battery and Charger $179 (was $269)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $119 (was $189)
- ONE+ 18V Compression Drive Cordless 3/8 in. Crown Stapler $49 (was $79)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) $99 (was $129)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) $89 (was $116)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-1/4 in. Planer (Tool Only) with Dust Bag $69 (was $119)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 1/2 in. Circular Saw with FREE ONE+ 18V 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery $69 (was $138)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-1/4 in. Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw (Tool Only) $239 (was $339)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. 4-Mode Impact Driver (Tool Only) $69 (was $119)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and ONE+ 18V Cordless Multi-Tool $158 (was $202)
- ONE+ HP 18V 18-Gauge Brushless Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $189 (was $249)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw $138 (was $263)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, and Charger Kit with ONE+ Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2 in. Fan $138 (was $263)
ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger $79 (was $203)
This is a no-brainer if you’re already bought into the Ryobi ONE+ system. You get a pair of batteries and a charger for less than the typical price of one battery. The 2.0 Ah battery is smaller and lighter for quicker jobs, while the 4 Ah battery has more capacity. The included charger will work with new and old batteries, so it’s a great addition to a current setup or an excellent add-on if you’re buying other tools.
Extra battery deals
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, and Charger $159 (was $361)
- ONE+ HP 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) $139 (was $278)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit $99 (was $179)
- ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $119 (was $149)
- ONE+ 18V 4.0 Ah Lithium-Ion HIGH PERFORMANCE EDGE Battery $99 (was $129)
- ONE+ HP 18V (2) 4.0 Ah HIGH PERFORMANCE Batteries, 2.0 Ah HIGH PERFORMANCE Battery, and Dual-Port Charger Starter Kit $159 (was $307)
- ONE+ 18V 12.0 Ah Lithium-Ion HIGH PERFORMANCE Battery $199 (was $239)
- ONE+ 18V 6-Port Fast Charger with 6.0 Ah HIGH PERFORMANCE Battery (2-Pack) $218 (was $367)
ONE+ 18V Cordless 12-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries and Charger — $699 (was $799)
Do you want to get every power tool you need all in one shot? This kit would cost more than $1,300 if you were to buy each tool separately. It often sells for $799, but right now, it’s just $699. This is pretty much everything you could need to tackle a home improvement project. Well, you’ll also probably need some YouTube tutorials and maybe some duct tape, but then you’re good.
Tool kit and combo deals
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $359 (was $499)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with 1/2 in. Impact Wrench, 3/8 in. 4-Position Ratchet, 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger $149 (was $327)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Multi-Tool and 5 in. Random Orbit Sander (Tools Only) $79 (was $138)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with Jig Saw, Router and Random Orbit Sander (Tools Only) $129 (was $227)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder $138 (was $263)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Campers Kit with Area Light, Bluetooth Speaker, 4 in. Clamp Fan, 1.5 Ah Battery, and Charger $69 (was $134)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Random Orbit Sander and Corner Cat Finish Sander (Tools Only) $69 (was $109)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Storm Combo Kit with Radio, Area Light, Power Inverter, 2.0 Ah Battery, and Charger $129 (was $295)
