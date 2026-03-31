Our favorite water pick for traveling is down to just $69 from $99

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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has the Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser down to $69.99 — that’s 30 percent off the $99.99 list price, and one of the better deals we’ve seen on our top-rated travel water flosser.



This is our pick for the best travel water flosser, and it earns that title with a combination of portability and real cleaning power that most cordless models can’t match. The WP-580 charges fully in four hours via a magnetic charging base and holds enough juice for about four weeks of regular use, so it will outlast most trips without needing a charger. Its waterproof design means you can use it in the shower, and a water plug keeps the reservoir sealed in your bag. The ~7 oz. reservoir delivers roughly 45 seconds of flossing per fill — enough for most people’s routines with a quick mid-session refill if needed — and the 360-degree rotating tip makes it easy to reach back teeth. It comes with four flossing tips and a travel bag, and carries the ADA Seal of Acceptance. At $69.99, it’s 30 percent off and worth picking up if you’ve been on the fence.

Electric toothbrush deals

Philips Sonicare models are seeing some of the deepest cuts in the Big Spring Sale, with several options down 30 to 40 percent. The Aquasonic Black Series is the standout budget pick at nearly half off.

Teeth whitening deals

Lumineux strips are the highlight here — both the one-month and three-month kits are on sale, and they’re peroxide-free and enamel-safe. If you prefer a kit with an LED accelerator, Auraglow is also discounted.

Toothpaste deals

Sensodyne and Colgate are both well-represented in the sale. The Colgate Optic White Pro Series three-pack is the best value, while the Sensodyne options are good picks for anyone dealing with sensitivity.