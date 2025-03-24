📺 Stream Popular Science free on your smart TV »

I use this Breville smart oven every day and Amazon has it cheaper than ever right now

With 13 cooking modes and smart heating elements, this versatile oven might take over most of your cooking from now on.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 5 Hours Ago

Perhaps you haven’t heard, but Amazon’s Big Spring Sale officially starts tomorrow. But, this best smart oven is on sale for 25 percent off right now. That brings it down from $399 to $299, which is as cheap as I have ever seen it. You could call this an air fryer, but that’s an understatement. It does everything from baking to broiling with help from Breville’s smart cooking system. It’s a full-fledged part of a smart home setup. Plus, other models are on sale if want something cheaper or fancier.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $299 (was $399)

Breville smart oven pro on a plain background

Breville

While $299 is definitely still an investment, I have basically replaced my oven and my air fryer with this single device. It has a total of 13 cooking modes, including air frying, traditional baking, a dedicated pizza oven mode, a keep warm setting, and more. The capacity is large enough to accommodate an entire turkey. It’s smaller than a traditional oven and manage airflow much more effectively, so it often cooks things much more quickly and with a lot less energy expenditure than turning on the full-sized oven.

Five internal quartz heating elements take orders from a built-in processor, which helps put heat right where the food needs it most. As a result, this smart oven can make food crispier, and more evenly heated than a traditional oven. Movable racks allow you to change up the internal arrangement for quicker cooking or maximum capacity.

Breville Mini Smart Oven $127 (was $159)

Breville smart oven mini on a plain background

Breville

If you’re not looking to spend $299 on the Pro model, you can get this mini version for $127. It offers eight cooking functions powered by Breville’s Element IQ smart cooking system. It won’t fit a turkey, but it will easily fit a frozen (or fresh) pizza and pretty much anything else you’d otherwise cook in an air fryer. Operation is simple, relying on a pair of dials and a light-up LED display. If you’re just looking to cook pizza rolls in a quick and classy way, this oven is tough to beat.

More Breville smart oven deals

 

