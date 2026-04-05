LG’s spring sale at Home Depot Cuts Up to 43% Off Ranges, Refrigerators, and Washers

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Home Depot is running a major LG appliance sale right now with more than 200 products marked down. The biggest cuts include $1,800 off a smart wall oven, $1,500 off a French door refrigerator, and $1,200 off a slide-in range. Percentage-wise, several models are 40 percent or more off their regular prices. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to replace a major appliance, this the time to do it. The deals span washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, dishwashers, and even LG’s Styler steam closet. It’ll give you even more reason to stay home, which is always a plus for me.

Best LG appliance deals at Home Depot



This is the largest dollar savings in the entire sale — $1,800 off a wall oven is rare at any time of year. The LG 6.4 cu. ft. Combi Wall Oven packs an arsenal of useful features with marketing names, including True Convection, InstaView (so you can check on food without opening the door), Air Fry, Steam, and Sous Vide modes. It’s a versatile wall oven that covers nearly every cooking method you’d want, and at 39 percent off, it’s about as close to a deal-of-a-decade price as you’re likely to find on a premium LG wall oven.



At 43 percent off, this is the highest percentage discount in the entire LG sale. The slide-in design means no gap between the range and your countertop and the 6.3 cu. ft. capacity is large enough to cook multiple dishes at once. ProBake Convection uses a rear heating element for more even heat distribution, and the Air Sous Vide mode is the kind of feature you’d normally only see on much pricier appliances. At $1,599, this model competes with similar units that cost three times as much.



The InstaView panel lets you knock twice to see inside without opening the door. Is it necessary? Probably not, but it’s cool. The MyColor feature lets you change the door accent lighting through the ThinQ app. The core specs are solid: 29 cubic feet of storage, a standard-depth footprint that’s unusually large for a non-counter-depth model, and a four-door layout with a wide bottom freezer drawer.



Counter-depth refrigerators are more expensive than standard models because they sit flush with your cabinets rather than sticking out into the kitchen. This particular model adds a Full Convert Drawer, which lets you switch a middle section between fridge and freezer temperatures depending on what you need to store.



The WM4000HBA is one of LG’s most popular washers, with more than 3,700 reviews and a 4.5-star average. At $899, it’s $400 off its regular price — and it pairs directly with the matching electric dryer (also $899, details below), making this a good moment to replace both at once. The standout features are TurboWash360, which uses multiple spray nozzles to saturate clothes faster, and Steam, which helps loosen stains and reduce allergens without extra detergent. It’s stackable if space is tight, and the LG ThinQ app lets you start, stop, and monitor cycles remotely.

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable SMART Electric Dryer in Black Steel $899.00 (was $1,299.00)

The matching dryer to the washer above, also $400 off. TurboSteam reduces wrinkles in 10 minutes without re-washing, and Sensor Dry automatically stops the cycle when clothes are done to prevent over-drying. If you’re buying both together, Home Depot is also offering a bundle discount — worth checking the “Buy the Pair and Save” pricing on-site at checkout.

More LG deals at Home Depot

The sale extends well beyond the headline picks above. Here’s a rundown of the other notable discounts across every category, from ranges and cooktops to dishwashers and laundry pedestals.

Ranges and ovens

Refrigerators

Washers and dryers

Dishwashers and other appliances