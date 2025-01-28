Walmart has this 4,650-watt generator $129 cheaper than any other retailer right now

This powerful generator runs on gas or propane and it's currently just $399 right now during Walmart's winter sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 3 Hours Ago

The right time to buy a generator is before you need one. It also helps if that generator is on sale. Right now, Walmart has a variety of Westinghouse generators cheaper than you’ll find anywhere else online. This $399 model is $529 at most other retailers right now, and that’s lower than the typical price. Even if you’re not worried about emergency preparedness, this model is great for everything from travel (with its built-in RV outlet) to tailgating. Save $280 now and worry less later.

Westinghouse 4650 Peak Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator with RV Outlet and CO Sensor $399 (was $679)

Westinghouse dual-fuel generator deal product

Westinghouse

This dual-fuel generator can run off of a four-gallon gas tank or a 20-pound propane tank. It can run for 14 hours off of gas or up to 16.5 hours with a single tank of propane. At 104 pounds, this isn’t a light model, but it is easy to move around thanks to its ergonomic cage design. Plus, that size comes with power, 4,650 peak watts or 3,600 running watts—a solid balance of performance and efficiency. It’s easy to start and offers a pair of standard outlets, as well as a pair of 30A high-power outlets for bigger jobs.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

