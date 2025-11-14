Amazon is blowing out Samsonite luggage for clearance prices in time for holiday travel

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You can travel with a ratty old backpack and a duffel bag, but you’ll be surprised how much more pleasant good luggage can make your trip. Samsonite is one of the biggest names in travel bags and Amazon currently has some of the company’s most popular offerings cheaper than they have been all year. If you order them now, you can get them shipped free in time for your holiday travels. There are still tons of colors, sizes, and kit configurations in stock, so grab what you need now and travel with ease.

This three-piece set gives you a carry-on, medium, and large checked bag—basically everything you need for any trip. The scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell holds up well to baggage handlers, and the 360° spinner wheels make navigating airports significantly less annoying. At under $200 for three quality pieces, this is the kind of deal that makes sense to jump on even if you don’t have an immediate trip planned.

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/24), Midnight Black — $204.99

If you don’t need a full three-piece set, this two-piece option is a practical option. You get a carry-on and a medium checked bag, which covers most travel scenarios for couples or solo travelers who pack light. The expandable design is clutch when you inevitably buy too much stuff on vacation. With a 50 percent discount, you’re getting a $400 set for around $200.

Samsonite Freeform Series

Lightweight polypropylene hardshell luggage with a modern textured finish and expandable design for extra packing capacity.

Samsonite Omni 2 Series

Scratch-resistant polycarbonate hardside luggage with 360° spinner wheels and expandable capacity, available in a wide range of colors.

Samsonite Omni PC Series

Durable polycarbonate construction with a micro-diamond texture that resists scratches while maintaining a sleek, professional appearance.

Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Series

Premium softside luggage featuring durable polyester fabric with water-resistant coating and organizational pockets for versatile packing.

Samsonite Evolve SE Series

Modern hardside luggage with sleek lines, integrated TSA locks, and smooth-rolling spinner wheels for effortless travel.

Samsonite Stryde 2 Series

Streamlined hardside luggage combining contemporary style with practical features like wide-body design for maximum packing space.

Samsonite Saire LTE Series

Lightweight softside luggage with expandable design, multiple compartments, and spinner wheels.