Amazon is blowing out Samsonite luggage for clearance prices in time for holiday travel

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You can travel with a ratty old backpack and a duffel bag, but you’ll be surprised how much more pleasant good luggage can make your trip. Samsonite is one of the biggest names in travel bags and Amazon currently has some of the company’s most popular offerings cheaper than they have been all year. If you order them now, you can get them shipped free in time for your holiday travels. There are still tons of colors, sizes, and kit configurations in stock, so grab what you need now and travel with ease.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (19/24/28), Lagoon Blue — $239See It
This three-piece set gives you a carry-on, medium, and large checked bag—basically everything you need for any trip. The scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell holds up well to baggage handlers, and the 360° spinner wheels make navigating airports significantly less annoying. At under $200 for three quality pieces, this is the kind of deal that makes sense to jump on even if you don’t have an immediate trip planned.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/24), Midnight Black — $204.99
If you don’t need a full three-piece set, this two-piece option is a practical option. You get a carry-on and a medium checked bag, which covers most travel scenarios for couples or solo travelers who pack light. The expandable design is clutch when you inevitably buy too much stuff on vacation. With a 50 percent discount, you’re getting a $400 set for around $200.
Samsonite Freeform Series
Lightweight polypropylene hardshell luggage with a modern textured finish and expandable design for extra packing capacity.
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, Navy, 2-Piece Set (21/28) — $219.99
- Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set – Amethyst Purple — $219.99
- Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set – Light Grey — $219.99
- Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set – Sky Blue — $219.99
- Samsonite Freeform 2-Piece Luggage Set – Black — $219.99
Samsonite Omni 2 Series
Scratch-resistant polycarbonate hardside luggage with 360° spinner wheels and expandable capacity, available in a wide range of colors.
- Samsonite Omni 2-2 Piece 19/28 Hardside Luggage – Midnight Black — $229.99
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/24), Midnight Black — $204.99
- Samsonite Omni 2-2pc Hardside Luggage Set (21/28) – Vita Olive — $379.98
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, ICY Lilac, 2-Piece Set (19/28) — $229.99
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/28), Rose Gold — $229
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/28), Nova Teal — $199
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/24), SOLID CHARCOAL — $319
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/24), Nature Merlot — $195
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/24), Lagoon Blue — $190
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (19/24), Emerald Green — $195
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2PC SET (CO/L), Pale Blue — $379
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (19/24/28), Natural Merlot — $239
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (19/24/28), Midnight Black — $239.99
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (19/24/28), Lagoon Blue — $239
- Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (19/24/28), Artic Silver — $239
Samsonite Omni PC Series
Durable polycarbonate construction with a micro-diamond texture that resists scratches while maintaining a sleek, professional appearance.
- Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, Black, 2-Piece Set (20/28) — $213.73
- Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, Teal, 2-Piece Set (20/28) — $239.97
- Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, Silver, 2-Piece Set (20/24) — $216.00
- Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage, Adriatic Blue, 2-Piece Set (20/28) — $250.00
Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Series
Premium softside luggage featuring durable polyester fabric with water-resistant coating and organizational pockets for versatile packing.
- Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (20/25/28), Teal/Black — $567.00
- Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (20/25/28), State/Black — $567.00
- Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (20/25/28), Mauve Haze — $283.50
- Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (20/25/28), Black — $567.00
- Samsonite Ascella 3.0 Softside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28), Sapphire Blue — $283.50
Samsonite Evolve SE Series
Modern hardside luggage with sleek lines, integrated TSA locks, and smooth-rolling spinner wheels for effortless travel.
- Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage, Bass Black, 3PC Set (CO/M/L) — $394.00
- Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage, Titanium, 3PC Set (CO/M/L) — $499.99
Samsonite Stryde 2 Series
Streamlined hardside luggage combining contemporary style with practical features like wide-body design for maximum packing space.
- Samsonite Stryde 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, Medium Glider, Merlot — $289.99
- Samsonite Stryde 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, Medium Glider, Deep Teal — $289.99
Samsonite Saire LTE Series
Lightweight softside luggage with expandable design, multiple compartments, and spinner wheels.
- Samsonite Saire LTE Softside Expandable Luggage, Olive Green, 3PC (CO/MED/LG) — $299.99
- Samsonite Saire LTE Softside Expandable Luggage, Black, 3-Piece Set (Carry On/Medium/Large) — $299.99
- Samsonite Saire LTE Softside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set (20/25/28), Caribbean Blue — $255.00
2025 Holiday Gift Guide