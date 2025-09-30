Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches are up to 45% off during Amazon’s early Prime Day deals

Whether you want an intense adventure watch or a simple fitness tracker, many of Garmin's most popular models are deeply discounted.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I recently got back into the gym, but I have a hard time staying motivated. To combat my own bad habits, I’ve been using a fitness tracker to paint a picture of my gains over time. I have also been able to fine tune my workouts to maximize the benefits. After all, if I’m going to get up at 5 a.m. every day to work out, it better be worth it.

You can see those same benefits with a new Garmin fitness tracker or smart watch. They’re currently on deep discount during Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sale. The price drops include everything from intro-level trackers to advanced adventure watches, so get the one that best fits your life. Or just pick the coolest looking one and go with it.

Garmin Forerunner 955 — $349.99 (30% off)

Garmin Forerunner 655 running watch
This is one of the best-reviewed running watches on the market and it has been that way for years.

Garmin
See It

If you prefer pedaling to running, grab the Edge 540 Solar. Its solar charging helps extend run time, while adaptive coaching and detailed navigation make it a solid companion for training or long group rides. The compact size also makes it easy to mount and glance at mid-ride.

Garmin Vívoactive 5 — $229.99 (23% off)

Garmin Vívoactive 5 — $229.99 (23% off)

Garmin Vívoactive 5 fitness tracker
You’ll only need to charge this sleek watch every 11 days or so.

Garmin
See It

If you’re looking for a smart watch and fitness tracker that easily fits into your regular life, this is a great option. It monitors sleep, stress, and heart rate while also delivering workout tracking for a wide range of activities. Add in up to 11 days of battery life and an AMOLED display, and it’s a reliable option you won’t have to think about all that often.

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire 51mm — $748 (32% off)

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire 51mm watch
This burly watch is built to handle the rigors of the outdoors.

Garmin
See It

With its large AMOLED display and premium Sapphire lens, the epix Pro 51mm takes aim at serious athletes who want both durability and advanced features. It packs in multi-band GPS for accurate location tracking, detailed training analytics, and even a built-in flashlight for night runs or hikes.

Garmin Edge 540 Solar — $249.99 (38% off)

Garmin Edge 540 Solar, Solar-Charging GPS Cycling Computer
This compact computer makes data easy to see during intense rides.

Garmin
See It

Cyclists who want to go longer without worrying about battery life will appreciate the Edge 540 Solar. Its solar charging helps extend run time, while adaptive coaching and detailed navigation make it a solid companion for training or long group rides. The compact size also makes it easy to mount and glance at mid-ride.

More Prime Day deals on Garmin devices

Running Watches

Hybrid & Rugged Smartwatches

Fitness Smartwatches

High-Performance Smartwatches

Cycling Computers

Golf

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.