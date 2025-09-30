Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches are up to 45% off during Amazon’s early Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I recently got back into the gym, but I have a hard time staying motivated. To combat my own bad habits, I’ve been using a fitness tracker to paint a picture of my gains over time. I have also been able to fine tune my workouts to maximize the benefits. After all, if I’m going to get up at 5 a.m. every day to work out, it better be worth it.

You can see those same benefits with a new Garmin fitness tracker or smart watch. They’re currently on deep discount during Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sale. The price drops include everything from intro-level trackers to advanced adventure watches, so get the one that best fits your life. Or just pick the coolest looking one and go with it.

Garmin Vívoactive 5 — $229.99 (23% off)

If you’re looking for a smart watch and fitness tracker that easily fits into your regular life, this is a great option. It monitors sleep, stress, and heart rate while also delivering workout tracking for a wide range of activities. Add in up to 11 days of battery life and an AMOLED display, and it’s a reliable option you won’t have to think about all that often.

With its large AMOLED display and premium Sapphire lens, the epix Pro 51mm takes aim at serious athletes who want both durability and advanced features. It packs in multi-band GPS for accurate location tracking, detailed training analytics, and even a built-in flashlight for night runs or hikes.

Cyclists who want to go longer without worrying about battery life will appreciate the Edge 540 Solar. Its solar charging helps extend run time, while adaptive coaching and detailed navigation make it a solid companion for training or long group rides. The compact size also makes it easy to mount and glance at mid-ride.

