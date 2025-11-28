Buy these deeply discounted Ooni pizza ovens on Black Friday, then invite us over for a pie

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Pizza is amazing, but it’s particularly great when you can make it exactly how you want it. Right now, Ooni’s high-end home pizza ovens are 20 percent off across the board, which makes these the cheapest prices we have seen all year. The deals include the company’s most popular models, which have topped our best pizza oven lists, so grab one and never waste money on delivery again.

The Karu 2 is the flexible, do-it-all option for most people, letting you cook with wood or charcoal out of the box and add a gas burner later if you want weeknight convenience. It heats up fast to pizza-oven temps and its compact 12-inch footprint makes it just as at home on a small patio or balcony as it is in a larger backyard.

The Koda 2 Max is a true backyard pizza centerpiece with a massive 24-inch cooking area that can handle two 12-inch pies at once or a big New York–style pizza. Dual independently controlled gas burners let you fine-tune heat across the stone, so you can cook pizza on one side and roast veggies or steaks on the other for a full outdoor meal in a single oven.

The Koda 16 is a classic gas-only backyard oven that balances power, ease of use, and price. Its 16-inch cooking surface gives you room for bigger pies, cast-iron skillets, or roasted mains, and the gas hookup means you just turn a knob, preheat, and start launching pizzas without managing wood or charcoal.

The Karu 12 is a compact, portable oven that gives you real wood- or charcoal-fired pizza without dominating your outdoor space or budget. It’s light enough to stash between pizza nights or bring to a campsite or tailgate, but still powerful enough to crank out bubbly, leopard-spotted 12-inch pies in just a few minutes.

Standalone Ooni pizza oven deals

Ooni pizza oven bundles (Essentials, Pro, Ultimate & natural gas)

Gas burners & conversion kits

Tables, covers & outdoor setup

Cast iron pans & plates

Prep, dough & groceries

Utility & other accessories