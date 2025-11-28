🛍️ The best Black Friday deals you can shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Buy these deeply discounted Ooni pizza ovens on Black Friday, then invite us over for a pie

Never order delivery pizza again. Ooni's home pizza ovens don't go on sale often so grab these Black Friday deals before they're gone.

By Stan Horaczek

Updated

Ooni pizza oven cooking pizza outdoors
Tell me that doesn't look way more delicious than instant oatmeal or other camping staples. Ooni

Pizza is amazing, but it’s particularly great when you can make it exactly how you want it. Right now, Ooni’s high-end home pizza ovens are 20 percent off across the board, which makes these the cheapest prices we have seen all year. The deals include the company’s most popular models, which have topped our best pizza oven lists, so grab one and never waste money on delivery again.

Ooni Karu 2 – 12" Multi-Fuel (2nd Gen) — $359.10 (was $449.00)

Ooni Karu pizza oven
Cook with gas or wood. They both taste awesome.

Ooni
See It

The Karu 2 is the flexible, do-it-all option for most people, letting you cook with wood or charcoal out of the box and add a gas burner later if you want weeknight convenience. It heats up fast to pizza-oven temps and its compact 12-inch footprint makes it just as at home on a small patio or balcony as it is in a larger backyard.

Ooni Koda 2 Max – 24" Gas (2nd Gen) — $1,039.20 (was $1,299.00)

Ooni Koda Max pizza oven on sale for Black Friday
This 24-inch oven can make huge pizzas to feed crowds (or yourself, we’re not here to judge).

Ooni
See It

The Koda 2 Max is a true backyard pizza centerpiece with a massive 24-inch cooking area that can handle two 12-inch pies at once or a big New York–style pizza. Dual independently controlled gas burners let you fine-tune heat across the stone, so you can cook pizza on one side and roast veggies or steaks on the other for a full outdoor meal in a single oven.

Ooni Koda 16 – 1st Gen — $519.10 (was $649.00)

The Koda 16 is a classic gas-only backyard oven that balances power, ease of use, and price. Its 16-inch cooking surface gives you room for bigger pies, cast-iron skillets, or roasted mains, and the gas hookup means you just turn a knob, preheat, and start launching pizzas without managing wood or charcoal.

Ooni Karu 12 – 1st Gen — $279.10 (was $349.00)

The Karu 12 is a compact, portable oven that gives you real wood- or charcoal-fired pizza without dominating your outdoor space or budget. It’s light enough to stash between pizza nights or bring to a campsite or tailgate, but still powerful enough to crank out bubbly, leopard-spotted 12-inch pies in just a few minutes.

