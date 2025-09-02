Walmart is blowing out LEGO sets, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Technic, during this huge ‘Bricktember’ clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I was never very good at LEGOs when I was a kid. I’d build a square house or a rectangular house. Then, I’d try to get creative and I’d put wings on the rectangular house to make a plane. Even though I wasn’t a LEGO engineering genius, I still had a blast with them. Right now, I’m considering picking up a few sets to build this winter during Walmart’s giant LEGO clearance sale. The event includes sets from Star Wars, Marvel, Minecraft, and even the elaborate Technic sets that offer absurd levels of technicality and realism. This is part of Walmart’s Bricktember event, but the deals only last as long as the sets stay in stock. You don’t want to miss your chance to finally get that Millennium Falcon you’ve been craving for years.

There are a ton of Millennium Falcon Lego sets out there, but you won’t find a better deal right now than this one. It comes with more than 1,300 pieces, which means you’ll get a seriously satisfying build experience. Once it’s together, put Minifigs in the rotating turrets and fire the spring-loaded rockets at your other figures. Buy it as a gift. Buy it for yourself.

You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get a really fun and advanced set. This kit comes with 905 pieces and results in an extremely cool and stylized version of a Bugatti supercar. It’s just as much fun to play with once it’s assembled. It’s not quite a full-sized McLaren P1, but it’s a lot of fun.

At nearly 2,000 pieces, this is a serious build. It depicts the NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle with a ton of realistic details. Build a moon out of cheese.

It may be my camera nerdery coming out, but I love this set. It depicts a truly iconic old Polaroid camera, and it even comes with LEGO pictures. With Polaroid film as expensive as it is now, this is a great way to get your fix of pretending to use a Polaroid without having to pay $3 per picture.

Star Wars LEGO deals

Marvel LEGO deals

Harry Potter LEGO deals

Minecraft LEGO deals

Disney LEGO deals

Technic LEGO deals

Botanicals LEGO deals

Creator LEGO deals

Classic LEGO deals

Ideas LEGO deals

Speed Champions LEGO deals

Super Mario LEGO deals

Friends LEGO deals

Jurassic World LEGO deals

City LEGO deals

DC/Batman LEGO deals

Wicked LEGO deals

Art LEGO deals

Icons LEGO deals

DREAMZzz LEGO deals

DUPLO LEGO deals