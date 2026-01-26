Stock up on ReadyWise emergency food supplies during this Walmart flash clearance sale

These shelf-stable rations come in durable, waterproof containers so you can stick them in your basement and forget about them until you need them.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

ReadyWise emergency food bucket with oat meal
Oat meal is great whether you're in an emergency or not. ReadyWise

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Huge swaths of the country are still feeling the lingering effects from 2026’s big winter storm. During an event like this, you don’t have to be a full-on prepper to appreciate the value of some emergency rations on-hand. Right now, Walmart has these ReadyWise emergency food supplies on sale for up to 68 percent off their retail prices. It’s not exactly gourmet cuisine, but it’s nice to know you have a bucket of sustenance chilling in the basement if the need ever should arise.

Editor’s picks

ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply (120 servings) $74 (68% off)

ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply 120 serving entree and beverage bucket
The waterproof bucket keeps 120 servings of food safe for when you need them.

ReadyWise
See It

ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply (120 servings) is a great place to start. At 120 servings, it’s a straightforward way to add some redundancy to your household food plan without becoming the neighborhood bunker guy. $73.99 (68% off).

ReadyWise Powdered Eggs Bucket $114 (25% off)

ReadyWise Long Term Meal Powdered Eggs bucket
Putting regular eggs in your emergency kit would turn out badly.

ReadyWise
See It

ReadyWise Powdered Eggs Bucket (144 servings, 25-year shelf life) is the kind of pantry staple that pays off in both emergencies, but it can also be useful during regular life. Powdered eggs pull double duty for baking and cooking, which is a nice upgrade over yet another pouch of mystery pasta. $114.45 (24% off).

ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Diced Chicken $70 (42% off)

ReadyWise Simple Kitchen FD Diced Chicken 16 serving can
Beef jerky isn’t the only shelf-stable option when it comes to protein.

ReadyWise
See It

ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Diced Chicken (16 servings) is an easy way to make a stash feel like actual meals. Toss it into soup, rice, noodles, or whatever shelf-stable situation you’ve got going on, and suddenly dinner looks less bleak. $69.99 (42% off).

On-sale emergency food deals

Variety buckets and big kits

Protein and cooking staples

Fruits and veggies

Not on sale (regular price bulk options)

Soups, chili, and comfort meals

Breakfast, grains, and drink mixes

Fruits, snacks, and desserts

Outdoor meals and savory add-ons

Gear and extras

 
products on a page that says best of what's new 2025

2025 PopSci Best of What’s New

See it
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.