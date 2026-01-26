Stock up on ReadyWise emergency food supplies during this Walmart flash clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Huge swaths of the country are still feeling the lingering effects from 2026’s big winter storm. During an event like this, you don’t have to be a full-on prepper to appreciate the value of some emergency rations on-hand. Right now, Walmart has these ReadyWise emergency food supplies on sale for up to 68 percent off their retail prices. It’s not exactly gourmet cuisine, but it’s nice to know you have a bucket of sustenance chilling in the basement if the need ever should arise.

ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply (120 servings) is a great place to start. At 120 servings, it’s a straightforward way to add some redundancy to your household food plan without becoming the neighborhood bunker guy. $73.99 (68% off).

ReadyWise Powdered Eggs Bucket (144 servings, 25-year shelf life) is the kind of pantry staple that pays off in both emergencies, but it can also be useful during regular life. Powdered eggs pull double duty for baking and cooking, which is a nice upgrade over yet another pouch of mystery pasta. $114.45 (24% off).

ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Diced Chicken (16 servings) is an easy way to make a stash feel like actual meals. Toss it into soup, rice, noodles, or whatever shelf-stable situation you’ve got going on, and suddenly dinner looks less bleak. $69.99 (42% off).

