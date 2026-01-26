Stock up on ReadyWise emergency food supplies during this Walmart flash clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Huge swaths of the country are still feeling the lingering effects from 2026’s big winter storm. During an event like this, you don’t have to be a full-on prepper to appreciate the value of some emergency rations on-hand. Right now, Walmart has these ReadyWise emergency food supplies on sale for up to 68 percent off their retail prices. It’s not exactly gourmet cuisine, but it’s nice to know you have a bucket of sustenance chilling in the basement if the need ever should arise.
Editor’s picks
ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply (120 servings) $74 (68% off)See It
ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply (120 servings) is a great place to start. At 120 servings, it’s a straightforward way to add some redundancy to your household food plan without becoming the neighborhood bunker guy. $73.99 (68% off).
ReadyWise Powdered Eggs Bucket $114 (25% off)See It
ReadyWise Powdered Eggs Bucket (144 servings, 25-year shelf life) is the kind of pantry staple that pays off in both emergencies, but it can also be useful during regular life. Powdered eggs pull double duty for baking and cooking, which is a nice upgrade over yet another pouch of mystery pasta. $114.45 (24% off).
ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Diced Chicken $70 (42% off)See It
ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Diced Chicken (16 servings) is an easy way to make a stash feel like actual meals. Toss it into soup, rice, noodles, or whatever shelf-stable situation you’ve got going on, and suddenly dinner looks less bleak. $69.99 (42% off).
On-sale emergency food deals
Variety buckets and big kits
- ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply (120 servings) $73.99 (68% off)
- ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply (124 servings + bonus) $84.99 (31% off)
Protein and cooking staples
- ReadyWise Powdered Eggs Bucket (144 servings, 25-year shelf life) $114.45 (24% off)
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Diced Chicken (16 servings) $69.99 (42% off)
- ReadyWise Butter Powder (#10 can, 204 servings) $25.49 (15% off)
Fruits and veggies
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Fruit & Vegetable Bulk Storage (104 servings) $88.99 (11% off)
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Whole Blueberries (28 servings) $25.99 (21% off)
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Peas (17 servings) $24.56 (28% off)
Not on sale (regular price bulk options)
Soups, chili, and comfort meals
- ReadyWise Cream Base Soup (6-pack) $49.99
- ReadyWise Hearty Chili Soup Mix (6-count) $29.94
- ReadyWise Chicken Gumbo Mix (4-pack) $55.00
- ReadyWise Cream of Mushroom Soup (4-pack) $79.99
- ReadyWise Chicken With Rice Soup Mix (4-pack) $143.96
- ReadyWise Chicken Tortilla Soup (4-pack) $74.96
- ReadyWise Vegetable Beef & Barley Soup Mix (4-pack) $117.96
- ReadyWise Cheddar Potato Soup Mix (6-count) $29.94
- ReadyWise Creamy Potato Soup Mix (6-count) $29.94
- ReadyWise Tomato Basil Soup Mix (4-pack) $59.16
- ReadyWise Minestrone Soup Mix (4-pack) $61.96
- Minestrone Soup Mix (6-count) $24.99
- ReadyWise Broccoli Cheese Soup Mix (4-pack) $65.96
- ReadyWise French Onion Soup (4-pack) $59.96
- ReadyWise Macaroni & Cheese (4-pack) $77.96
Breakfast, grains, and drink mixes
- ReadyWise Breakfast Bucket (120 servings) $113.22
- ReadyWise Daybreak Coconut Blueberry Multi-Grain (6-count) $44.38
- ReadyWise Chocolate Royale Shake (6-pack) $72.99
Fruits, snacks, and desserts
- ReadyWise Cookie Dough Medley (6-pack) $36.88
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Cosmic Berries Candy Bites (6-pack) $36.99
- ReadyWise Old Fashioned Apple Crisp (6-pack) $24.98
- ReadyWise Dried Apple Chips (can) $43.98
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Bananas (6-ct case) $22.99
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Sweet Apples (6-pack) $24.99
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Raspberries (#10 can) $34.99
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Raspberry Chocolate Bites (6-pack) $24.99
- ReadyWise Organic Freeze-Dried Pineapples (6-pack) $41.79
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Peaches (6-pack) $29.89
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Sliced Strawberries (6-pack) $25.99
Outdoor meals and savory add-ons
- ReadyWise Switchback Spicy Asian Style Noodles (6-pack) $44.38
- ReadyWise Teriyaki & Chicken Meal (2-pack) $55.88
- Wise Company Teriyaki Chicken & Rice (2-pack, single-serve) $21.98
- ReadyWise Outdoor Pro Pasta Alla Vodka With Chicken (single pouch) $13.48
- ReadyWise Freeze-Dried Corn (23 servings) $24.99
Gear and extras
- ReadyWise Multi-Function Flashlight $32.99
- ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply (124 servings, 3-pack) $311.95
Related PopSci reading
- Build the ultimate natural disaster survival kit
- How to make a prepper go-bag
- How to build a bug-out bag (even if you’re not a prepper)
- Seven other ways to purify water in an emergency
- The best solar generators for 2026 (tested and reviewed)
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New