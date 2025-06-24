Get A Ryobi power tool, two batteries, and a charger for just $99 during Home Depot’s early 4th of July sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Power tool batteries have a lot of bad habits. They walk away when you’re not looking. They run out of charge when you have a job to do. They give you the blinking light of death when you put them on the charger. This is why you can never have too many batteries. Right now, Home Depot has its early 4th of July sale running, and it includes a ridiculous Ryobi deal. It includes a pair of batteries, a charger, and your choice of a free tool. That’s solid value, even if you’re picking up a tool you only need occasionally.
ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger — $99 with free tool
This kit offers a pair of batteries. The larger cell offers 4.0 Ah, while the smaller version checks in at 2.0 Ah. These aren’t the biggest batteries Ryobi offers, but they charge quickly, handle nicely, and work across the company’s entire arsenal of electric power tools. When you add the batteries to your cart, be sure to add the free tool using the prompt on the right side of the Home Depot site. Here’s a list of the tools you can choose from—the most expensive offers a $79 in extra value for free:
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Jig Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless VERSE Clamp Speaker (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2 in. Fan (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 250 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Dual Function Inflator/Deflator(Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Hybrid LED Work Light (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V 18 in. Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 10 oz. Caulk & Adhesive Gun (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless VORTEX Power Scrubber (Tool Only)
ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, and Charger — $199 with free high-performance power tool
If you don’t mind spending more cash, you can get a trio of high-performance batteries, which drastically increases your overall runtime. This deal also comes with a higher-end free tool with a value up to $199. Here’s a complete list of the tools available:
- Hybrid Tri-Power Tripod Light (Tool Only)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Whisper Series 130 MPH 450 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower (Tool Only)
- ONE+ HP 18V Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless VERSE Clamp Speaker (Tool Only)
- ONE+ HP 18V 18-Gauge Brushless Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Jig Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 4-Mode 1/2 in. Impact Wrench (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2 in. Fan (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V 90 MPH 250 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower (Tool Only)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder (Tool Only)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Dual Function Inflator/Deflator(Tool Only)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact One-Handed Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless VORTEX Power Scrubber (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V 18 in. Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Hybrid LED Work Light (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander (Tool Only)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 10 oz. Caulk & Adhesive Gun (Tool Only)
ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger — $199 (was $299)
If you want to jump full-force into the Ryobi system, you can grab this six-tool combo kit, which comes with a pair of batteries, a charger, and a bag in which to carry everything. This is the classic kit of power tools, including:
- Impact driver
- Drill
- Reciprocating saw
- Circular saw
- Oscillating tool
- Flashlight
That’s basically everything you need to demolish and rebuild a room. Grab the $99 battery kit above and add a free tool and more battery power to your arsenal.
More Ryobi power tool deals
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) $99 (was $129)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 10 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw Kit with 4.0 Ah HIGH PERFORMANCE Battery and Charger $329 (was $399)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) $89 (was $116)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 1/2 in. Drill and Impact Driver Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag $149 (was $179)
- USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit 2-Pack with (2) 2.0 Ah USB Lithium Batteries and Charging Cable $59 (was $79)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger $99 (was $139)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides