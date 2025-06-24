Get A Ryobi power tool, two batteries, and a charger for just $99 during Home Depot’s early 4th of July sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Power tool batteries have a lot of bad habits. They walk away when you’re not looking. They run out of charge when you have a job to do. They give you the blinking light of death when you put them on the charger. This is why you can never have too many batteries. Right now, Home Depot has its early 4th of July sale running, and it includes a ridiculous Ryobi deal. It includes a pair of batteries, a charger, and your choice of a free tool. That’s solid value, even if you’re picking up a tool you only need occasionally.

ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger — $99 with free tool Two batteries are better than one. Ryobi See It

This kit offers a pair of batteries. The larger cell offers 4.0 Ah, while the smaller version checks in at 2.0 Ah. These aren’t the biggest batteries Ryobi offers, but they charge quickly, handle nicely, and work across the company’s entire arsenal of electric power tools. When you add the batteries to your cart, be sure to add the free tool using the prompt on the right side of the Home Depot site. Here’s a list of the tools you can choose from—the most expensive offers a $79 in extra value for free:

ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion HIGH PERFORMANCE Starter Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, and Charger — $199 with free high-performance power tool Three batteries is better than two. Ryobi See It

If you don’t mind spending more cash, you can get a trio of high-performance batteries, which drastically increases your overall runtime. This deal also comes with a higher-end free tool with a value up to $199. Here’s a complete list of the tools available:

ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger — $199 (was $299) Get everything you need for any DIY project. Ryobi See It

If you want to jump full-force into the Ryobi system, you can grab this six-tool combo kit, which comes with a pair of batteries, a charger, and a bag in which to carry everything. This is the classic kit of power tools, including:

Impact driver

Drill

Reciprocating saw

Circular saw

Oscillating tool

Flashlight

That’s basically everything you need to demolish and rebuild a room. Grab the $99 battery kit above and add a free tool and more battery power to your arsenal.

