Go grab this Q-series Samsung soundbar with Dolby Atmos for just $199 right now

This isn't an entry level setup. It includes many of Samsung's high-end tech, including Q Symphony and Dynamic Sound.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 53 Minutes Ago

The Super Bowl is coming up, which means people are rushing to upgrade their home theaters before kickoff. Right now, Walmart has the Samsung HW-Q6CC on-sale for just $199. This isn’t an entry-level system—it retails for $379, but it’s from a previous model year. Samsung’s Q-series includes its best soundbars including the incredible Q990D As a result, Walmart is clearing shelf space for any new models that debuted back at CES 2025. That means you can score a great system for an entry-level price.

SAMSUNG Q-series 3.1ch. Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Q-Symphony HW-Q6CC $199 (was $379)

Samsung Q6CC soundbar with subwoofer on a plain background

Samsung

This system comes with far more bells and whistles than you’d expect for $200 if you were paying retail. It’s a 3.1 system, which means it comes with a stand-alone wireless subwoofer to add bass. Dolby Atmos compatibility allows this setup to create a surprisingly convincing surround sound effect. It even boasts a lite version of Samsung’s Adaptive Sound tech, which automatically adjusts to the content on-screen and provides the perfect settings.

Built-in Bluetooth allows it to operate as a music system and game mode cuts lag substantially to maximize game play. Plus, if you have a Samsung TV, this soundbar enables the Q Symphony feature, which enables the TV speakers to operate as part of the overally sound system.

 

