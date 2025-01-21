Go grab this Q-series Samsung soundbar with Dolby Atmos for just $199 right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Super Bowl is coming up, which means people are rushing to upgrade their home theaters before kickoff. Right now, Walmart has the Samsung HW-Q6CC on-sale for just $199. This isn’t an entry-level system—it retails for $379, but it’s from a previous model year. Samsung’s Q-series includes its best soundbars including the incredible Q990D As a result, Walmart is clearing shelf space for any new models that debuted back at CES 2025. That means you can score a great system for an entry-level price.

This system comes with far more bells and whistles than you’d expect for $200 if you were paying retail. It’s a 3.1 system, which means it comes with a stand-alone wireless subwoofer to add bass. Dolby Atmos compatibility allows this setup to create a surprisingly convincing surround sound effect. It even boasts a lite version of Samsung’s Adaptive Sound tech, which automatically adjusts to the content on-screen and provides the perfect settings.

Built-in Bluetooth allows it to operate as a music system and game mode cuts lag substantially to maximize game play. Plus, if you have a Samsung TV, this soundbar enables the Q Symphony feature, which enables the TV speakers to operate as part of the overally sound system.