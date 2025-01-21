Go grab this Q-series Samsung soundbar with Dolby Atmos for just $199 right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Super Bowl is coming up, which means people are rushing to upgrade their home theaters before kickoff. Right now, Walmart has the Samsung HW-Q6CC on-sale for just $199. This isn’t an entry-level system—it retails for $379, but it’s from a previous model year. Samsung’s Q-series includes its best soundbars including the incredible Q990D As a result, Walmart is clearing shelf space for any new models that debuted back at CES 2025. That means you can score a great system for an entry-level price.
SAMSUNG Q-series 3.1ch. Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Q-Symphony HW-Q6CC $199 (was $379)
This system comes with far more bells and whistles than you’d expect for $200 if you were paying retail. It’s a 3.1 system, which means it comes with a stand-alone wireless subwoofer to add bass. Dolby Atmos compatibility allows this setup to create a surprisingly convincing surround sound effect. It even boasts a lite version of Samsung’s Adaptive Sound tech, which automatically adjusts to the content on-screen and provides the perfect settings.
Built-in Bluetooth allows it to operate as a music system and game mode cuts lag substantially to maximize game play. Plus, if you have a Samsung TV, this soundbar enables the Q Symphony feature, which enables the TV speakers to operate as part of the overally sound system.
- SAMSUNG B-Series 4.1.CH Soundbar & Rear Speakers with Subwoofer $199 (was $239)
- JBL CINEMA SB550 – 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $149 (was $199)
- JBL CINEMA SB580 – 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Virtual Dolby Atmos® and Wireless Subwoofer $199 (was $249)
- SAMSUNG Q-series 11.1.4 ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar + Rear Speakers with Q-Symphony HW-Q990D $959 (was $1,979)
- SAMSUNG Ultra-slim 3.1ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Q-Symphony HW-S700D $397 (was $499)
- JBL Bar 5.1 Surround Sound Bluetooth Soundbar with 10″ Wireless Subwoofer $429 (was $599)
- LG 3.1 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Dolby Audio – S60T $196 (was $249)
Win the Holidays with PopSci's Gift Guides
Shopping for, well, anyone? The PopSci team’s holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another last-minute gift card.