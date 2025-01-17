This party speaker is so big it needs wheels and a handle. Get it for just $119 right now.

This speaker has two woofers and stands nearly two feet tall. It has every kind of connection you could want and it's water-resistant.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 6 Hours Ago

onn party speakers arranged in a row--on-sale at Walmart
onn.

Music sounds better when you play it loud. Your neighbors may disagree, but they won’t have a choice once you buy this enormous onn speaker, which is $30 off and just $119 at Walmart right now. This party speaker is built like a rolling suitcase with built-in wheels and an extendable handle so you can roll it around. It pumps out absurd sound levels and comes with a surprising list of bells and whistles for its price. Go grab one before they sell out, and start making playlists while you wait for it to arrive. I recommend starting with a little Wu-Tang and going from there.

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2 with LED Lighting $119 (was $149)

An onn. party speakers sitting by the edge of a pool

onn.

This 640-watt monster can connect to an audio device in just about any way you’d want. It has built-in FM radio, as well as Bluetooth and a headphone jack for connecting to a mobile device. Plus, it has a 1/4-inch microphone/guitar port so you can use it as a makeshift amp in a pinch. The built-in battery provides up to 12 hours of play time on a single charge and built-in LED lights ensure this thing is as awesomely obnoxious as you could ever want.

JBL Partybox 110 – Portable party speaker with 160W powerful sound $289 (was $350)

JBL PartyBox 110 with iPhone
The JBL PartyBox 110 transports easily to move a crowd.

If you’re looking for something more high-end, Walmart also has the excellent JBL Partybox 110 on sale for $289. It’s pricier but provides better overall sound quality and a sturdier build.

