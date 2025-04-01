Grab this $449 Philips soundbar with Dolby Atmos for just $98 on clearance at Walmart

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are a ton of great wireless soundbars out there, but the higher-end models can cost as much or even more than your TV itself. The lower-end models often lack the features you want, like Dolby Atmos. I typically recommend people look for a mid-tier model from a previous model year, as they’re usually available at super-low clearance prices. That’s what’s happening now at Walmart with this Philips B8905 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer. It retails for $449, but it’s just $98 right now until it sells out.

Philips B8905 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $98 (was $449) Philips See It

You’d expect to miss out on some essential features when spending $100 on a soundbar, but this kit has an impressive spec sheet for this clearance price. It comes with a full-sized soundbar with a dedicated center speaker to help emphasize dialogue. The wireless subwoofer connects easily and requires only a power cord to stay synced with the rest of the system.

The B8905 supports Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound tech, so you’ll get an impressively immersive sound without scattering speakers and wires around your room. It has built-in Bluetooth for musical playback and 4K pass-through, as well as eARC HDMI technologies, so it’s versatile when it comes to customizing your setup. Nobody likes having a ton of remotes around, so you can simply control everything through one device.

This isn’t an entry-level device; it’s a mid-tier device at an entry-level price.