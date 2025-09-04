Baseus launches new Inspire line of Sound by Bose headphones/earbuds at IFA 2025

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Wandering the echoing halls of a consumer goods trade show, you’re bombarded with demos and dubstep, startups and subwoofers. So one of the best ways for personal audio products to make noise is by … cancelling it. And that’s exactly what Shenzhen-based brand Baseus has brought to IFA 2025 in Berlin: the Inspire Series, three fresh headphones and earbuds co-developed with Sound by Bose. Yes, that Bose. The same sonic surgeons who’ve helped brands like Skullcandy punch above their price class now lend their name—and tuning chops—to Baseus’s burgeoning Bluetooth audio lineup.

Topping the trio is the Inspire XH1—an over-ear flagship. With Dolby Spatial Audio, LDAC, and Hi-Res Wireless certs, plus “CloudComfort” padding and a -48dB 4-layer adaptive ANC system that scans your sonic surroundings 38,400 times per second, it claims to offer up to 100 hours of widescreen playback or 65 with ANC on. Running out of juice after enjoying five-mic AI that keeps calls clear in chaos? You can claw back 12 hours of battery life from a 10-minute charge and continue to cut through that commute clatter.

Baseus

Craving punchy peace and Dolby Spatial Audio, but need something lighter? The Inspire XP1 contoured TWS earbuds use a dual-layer diaphragm for SuperBass 3.0 thunder plus SuperBalance 3.0 detail, and offer umbrella-tip silicone comfort with -50dB adaptive ANC and 6-mic AI smarts—all in a pocket-sized, bass-forward but balanced package that plays 45 hours with the case. Rounding out the lineup is the Inspire XC1, the world’s first open-ear clip-ons with Sound by Bose. Pairing a 10.8mm dynamic driver and a Knowles balanced armature with LDAC and AI EQ tuning, they’re wrapping high-output playback in a flexible made-for-high-excursion body with an IP66 rating and wind-resistant up to 25km/h—designed for running, cycling, skateboarding, or quick calls on the street.

All three are shipping now—$129 to $149 depending on your pick—and we’re already listening. Look for impressions on the PopSci Gear channel and @popscigoods as we fit these (and other) affordable sonic upgrades into our noise-canceling and travel audio coverage (and recap more of what we saw in Germany). Because immersive doesn’t have to mean expensive. Sometimes it just means inspired.